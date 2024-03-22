FBN Holdings Plc Appoints New Directors for Holding Company and First Bank”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

FBN Holdings Plc announced the appointment of two new non-executive directors for the holding company and three new non-executive directors for First Bank.

Adewale Arogundade, the company’s Secretary, disclosed these recent developments to the Nigerian Exchange Group. Olusola Adeeyo and Viswanathan Shankar have been appointed as non-executive director and independent non-executive director, respectively, in FBN Holdings.

Additionally, Remilekan Odunlami has been appointed as a non-executive director for First Bank, while Anil Dua and Fatima Ali were appointed as independent non-executive directors for the bank.

The appointments are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In late January, FBN Holdings Plc appointed Otedola as its new Chairman, succeeding Ahmad Abdullahi. Otedola, ranked as the 20th richest African by Forbes, with a fortune of $1.1 billion, joined the Board of FBN Holdings Plc as a Non-Executive Director on August 15, 2023.