Banking institutions

“Empowering Gender Diversity: Celebrating Nigeria’s Female Banking Leaders Making History”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Amidst global celebrations honoring women’s contributions across various fields in March, it’s imperative to spotlight remarkable female leaders in Nigeria’s banking sector.

Leading the charge in boardrooms are 10 female Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the banking sector, each shaping the landscape of commercial banking in Nigeria.

Here’s a glimpse into the remarkable profiles of these women steering the affairs of their respective banks:

1. **Tomi Somefun – Unity Bank**
Tomi Somefun has held the position of MD/CEO at Unity Bank Plc since August 2015. With over 35 years of expertise in banking, she is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). Somefun’s career journey began with Peat Marwick and Co., later transitioning to Arthur Andersen (now KPMG). She brings a wealth of experience spanning key segments such as treasury and investment banking, corporate banking, rural banking, and financial inclusion.

2. **Kafilat Araoye – Lotus Bank**
Kafilat Araoye assumed the role of MD/CEO at Lotus Bank in 2020. Armed with over 30 years in banking, Araoye’s expertise encompasses international and domestic operations, business development, risk management, human resources, and strategy. She brings a holistic approach to her role, emphasizing ethical banking and social responsibility.

3. **Dr. Adaora Umeoji – Zenith Bank**
Dr. Adaora Umeoji is set to take the helm as the new GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank from June 1, 2024. With nearly 30 years of banking experience, 26 of which have been with Zenith Bank, Umeoji is poised to drive strategic innovations. Her extensive educational background includes degrees from renowned institutions worldwide, underscoring her commitment to excellence.

4. **Ireti Samuel-Ogbu – CitiBank**
Ireti Samuel-Ogbu made history as the first female CEO of CitiBank Nigeria in September 2020. Bringing a global perspective, she leverages her vast experience in international banking to provide innovative financial solutions and enhance customer experiences.

5. **Bukola Smith – FSDH Merchant Bank**
Bukola Smith assumed the role of Managing Director/CEO at FSDH Merchant Bank in April 2021. With nearly 30 years of experience, Smith’s leadership has been instrumental in FSDH’s growth and success, particularly in investment banking and financial structuring.

6. **Miriam Olusanya – GTBank**
Miriam Olusanya became the first female Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank in July 2021. With 26 years of stellar experience, Olusanya is known for her strong leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to financial inclusion.

7. **Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe – Fidelity Bank**
Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe assumed the role of GMD/CEO at Fidelity Bank Plc in January 2021, marking a historic moment in the bank’s history. Under her leadership, Fidelity Bank has witnessed significant growth, emphasizing innovation and technology to support small and medium enterprises.

8. **Yemisi Edun – FCMB**
Yemisi Edun made history as the first female MD/CEO of First City Monument Bank in July 2021. With sterling years of banking experience, Edun’s track record in risk management and corporate governance has solidified FCMB’s position in the Nigerian banking sector.

9. **Halima Buba – SunTrust Bank**Halima Buba assumed the role of MD/CEO at SunTrust Bank in January 2021, championing financial support for small businesses and entrepreneurship. Her passion for SME development underscores her commitment to driving Nigeria’s economic growth.

10. **Yetunde Oni – Union Bank**

Yetunde Oni was appointed as the first female MD/CEO of Union Bank in January 2024, marking a significant milestone in the bank’s leadership. With extensive experience and quality qualifications, Oni is poised to play a crucial role in steering Union Bank’s strategic direction.

These women exemplify excellence and leadership in Nigeria’s banking sector, paving the way for future generations of female leaders.

