Lifestyle News

Emeka Ike welcomes baby girl as he marks 56th birthday

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Veteran actor, Emeka Ike has joyfully announced the arrival of a baby girl into his family with his wife.

The actor described today, Thursday, March 21, a double celebration for him as he also turns 56.

Embracing the moment as a double blessing, the actor named the newborn after his late mother, Mama Comfort Okwuchi Ike, who has since passed away.

Taking to his social media via his Instagram page, he thanked his wife for enduring the pains of their new joy.

 

 

Read Also: Emeka Ike: Felix Duke blasts Shan George for baseless support for Suzanne Emma

He wrote: “It’s a double blessing for one loss. Happy Birthday to me and welcome to baby Chidera Comfort Thando Ike. The good LORD has filled the huge vacuum that Mama COMFORT Okwuchi Ike left behind with another COMFORT Chidera T Ike. My family and I are comforted and can’t ask for any better, in these solemn times. Thank you to my beautiful wife for taking the pains, of this wonderful gift”

He further added: “I thank you God!”

JUST IN: Otti assents to bill repealing pensions to former Abia Govs, deputies
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

