Menu
Search
Subscribe
Other Sports

Eight Nigerian Boxers Secure Final Spots at 13th African Games in Ghana

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, eight Nigerian boxers have clinched spots in the finals of the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana, as reported by PUNCH Sports Extra.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Leading the charge, Zainab Adeshina secured her place in the final of the women’s 50kg category with a commanding 5-0 victory over Liberia’s Grace Fanhbulleh. Joining her in the finals, Joy Ojo showcased a stellar performance, defeating Tunisia’s Khouloud Hlimi in the women’s 57kg event.

In the women’s 75kg category, UK-based Patricia Mbata, despite a recent loss in the final of the World Olympics Qualifiers, emerged victorious against Mozambique’s Gramane Adosinda, earning her spot in the final.

Among the men, Dolapo Omole, who had already secured a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics, continued his winning streak by defeating Zambia’s Ngulube Albert with a commanding 5-0 victory in the men’s 57kg event.

Adding to Nigeria’s success, UK-based boxer Adams Olaore, also an Olympic qualifier, delivered a dominant performance with a KO win in the quarter-finals and a 5-0 points win in the semis against Egypt’s Ali Ibrahim in the men’s 92kg category.

Cynthia Ogunsemilore furthered Nigeria’s triumph by defeating Algeria’s Hadjila Khelif with a 4-1 points victory in the women’s 60kg event.

In a display of power and skill, Blessing Oraekwe secured her spot in the final of the women’s 70kg category by stopping Tunisia’s Iben Zina Eya in round two via Referee Stops Contest (RSC).

Continuing the winning streak, Kareem Shukura halted Kenya’s Faki Amina Martha in round one via Referee Stops Contest (RSC) in the women’s 54kg contest, earning her place in the final stage.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
PDP Nets N259m as Aspirants Purchase Nomination Forms for Ondo Governorship Race
Next article
Nigerian Music Revenue Sees 10.2% Surge to $28.6 Billion Amid Streaming Era Challenges
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bobrisky Expresses Gratitude for Smooth Transition to Womanhood

Naija247news Naija247news -
Renowned Nigerian transgender figure, Bobrisky, has shared insights into...

Nigerian Music Revenue Sees 10.2% Surge to $28.6 Billion Amid Streaming Era Challenges

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigerian music revenue saw a 10.2 percent increase last...

PDP Nets N259m as Aspirants Purchase Nomination Forms for Ondo Governorship Race

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
  Ahead of the November 16, 2024, governorship election in...

Brazilian Football Star Robinho Must Serve Nine-Year Rape Sentence, Court Rules

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
A court in Brazil has ruled that former Manchester...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bobrisky Expresses Gratitude for Smooth Transition to Womanhood

Lifestyle News 0
Renowned Nigerian transgender figure, Bobrisky, has shared insights into...

Nigerian Music Revenue Sees 10.2% Surge to $28.6 Billion Amid Streaming Era Challenges

Music 0
Nigerian music revenue saw a 10.2 percent increase last...

PDP Nets N259m as Aspirants Purchase Nomination Forms for Ondo Governorship Race

Political parties 0
  Ahead of the November 16, 2024, governorship election in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading