Eight Nigerian Boxers Secure Final Spots at 13th African Games in Ghana

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, eight Nigerian boxers have clinched spots in the finals of the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana, as reported by PUNCH Sports Extra.

Leading the charge, Zainab Adeshina secured her place in the final of the women’s 50kg category with a commanding 5-0 victory over Liberia’s Grace Fanhbulleh. Joining her in the finals, Joy Ojo showcased a stellar performance, defeating Tunisia’s Khouloud Hlimi in the women’s 57kg event.

In the women’s 75kg category, UK-based Patricia Mbata, despite a recent loss in the final of the World Olympics Qualifiers, emerged victorious against Mozambique’s Gramane Adosinda, earning her spot in the final.

Among the men, Dolapo Omole, who had already secured a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics, continued his winning streak by defeating Zambia’s Ngulube Albert with a commanding 5-0 victory in the men’s 57kg event.

Adding to Nigeria’s success, UK-based boxer Adams Olaore, also an Olympic qualifier, delivered a dominant performance with a KO win in the quarter-finals and a 5-0 points win in the semis against Egypt’s Ali Ibrahim in the men’s 92kg category.

Cynthia Ogunsemilore furthered Nigeria’s triumph by defeating Algeria’s Hadjila Khelif with a 4-1 points victory in the women’s 60kg event.

In a display of power and skill, Blessing Oraekwe secured her spot in the final of the women’s 70kg category by stopping Tunisia’s Iben Zina Eya in round two via Referee Stops Contest (RSC).

Continuing the winning streak, Kareem Shukura halted Kenya’s Faki Amina Martha in round one via Referee Stops Contest (RSC) in the women’s 54kg contest, earning her place in the final stage.