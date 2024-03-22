Menu
Ecobank Nigeria Collaborates with AFC and Soto Gallery to Launch +234Arts Exhibition

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Ecobank Nigeria Limited, in partnership with the African Finance Corporation (AFC) and Soto Gallery, has initiated +234Arts, an international arts exhibition aimed at fostering the growth of the creative industry.

During a media briefing on the exhibition, Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director/Regional Executive of Ecobank Nigeria, emphasized the pivotal role of the creative industry in driving economic growth, well-being, and global connectivity. He reaffirmed Ecobank’s commitment to investing in the potential of young Nigerians for a brighter future.

The exhibition specifically targets emerging and ‘un-galleried’ Nigerian artists, providing them with an opportunity for widespread exposure that can enhance their work. ‘Un-galleried artists’ typically face challenges in gaining exposure and selling their creative work due to a lack of representation or exhibition opportunities through traditional art galleries.

For Ecobank and other sponsors, +234Arts is dedicated to nurturing and uplifting Nigeria’s growing art industry by offering a platform to support emerging artists and stimulate increased interest in art acquisition. This initiative aims to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the local art sector while garnering international recognition.

Founder of Soto Gallery and Curator of +234 Art Fair, Mrs. Tola Akerele, provided details of the exhibition, stating that it will be held over 10 days from March 22nd to 31st at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), covering a vast 2,000 square meters. The event is expected to draw participants from various backgrounds, including Nigerians, Africans, non-Africans residing in Nigeria, government officials, policymakers, members of the diplomatic corps, and art enthusiasts worldwide.

Themed ‘A New Heritage,’ this inaugural edition of +234Arts is designed to serve as a melting pot of artistic creativity, showcasing diverse talents from different segments of society and contributing to the evolution and recognition of Nigeria’s art sector on the global stage.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

