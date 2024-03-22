Ecobank Nigeria Collaborates with AFC and Soto Gallery to Launch +234Arts Exhibition

Ecobank Nigeria Limited, in partnership with the African Finance Corporation (AFC) and Soto Gallery, has initiated +234Arts, an international arts exhibition aimed at fostering the growth of the creative industry.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During a media briefing on the exhibition, Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director/Regional Executive of Ecobank Nigeria, emphasized the pivotal role of the creative industry in driving economic growth, well-being, and global connectivity. He reaffirmed Ecobank’s commitment to investing in the potential of young Nigerians for a brighter future.

The exhibition specifically targets emerging and ‘un-galleried’ Nigerian artists, providing them with an opportunity for widespread exposure that can enhance their work. ‘Un-galleried artists’ typically face challenges in gaining exposure and selling their creative work due to a lack of representation or exhibition opportunities through traditional art galleries.

For Ecobank and other sponsors, +234Arts is dedicated to nurturing and uplifting Nigeria’s growing art industry by offering a platform to support emerging artists and stimulate increased interest in art acquisition. This initiative aims to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the local art sector while garnering international recognition.

Founder of Soto Gallery and Curator of +234 Art Fair, Mrs. Tola Akerele, provided details of the exhibition, stating that it will be held over 10 days from March 22nd to 31st at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), covering a vast 2,000 square meters. The event is expected to draw participants from various backgrounds, including Nigerians, Africans, non-Africans residing in Nigeria, government officials, policymakers, members of the diplomatic corps, and art enthusiasts worldwide.

Themed ‘A New Heritage,’ this inaugural edition of +234Arts is designed to serve as a melting pot of artistic creativity, showcasing diverse talents from different segments of society and contributing to the evolution and recognition of Nigeria’s art sector on the global stage.