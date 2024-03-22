“Donald Trump Media’s Merger Boosts Wealth by Billions Amid Legal Challenges”

Former US President Donald Trump’s social media venture has successfully merged with a cash-rich shell company, significantly boosting Trump’s wealth and potentially offering a new financial lifeline to cover his mounting legal expenses.

Under the merger agreement, shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corporation will transition to become shareholders of Trump Media & Technology Group, which will trade on the stock market under the symbol DJT.

The merger injects over $300 million into Trump Media, providing vital support for Truth Social, its flagship digital media platform, which was facing financial strain.

With Digital World’s stock price hovering around $44 per share prior to the merger announcement, Trump Media is poised to debut with a market value exceeding $5 billion, translating to a personal stake worth over $3 billion for Trump.

Trading of Trump Media shares could commence as early as next week following shareholder approval of the merger.

The approval by shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp. marks a significant step toward Truth Social’s market debut and a potential windfall of $3.5 billion for Trump.

This merger, long-awaited and recently greenlit by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), positions Trump to gain substantially, with control over nearly 79 million shares in the merged entity.

However, Trump’s financial situation remains complex as he grapples with a $464 million bond required for his New York civil fraud case. His legal team has conceded difficulties in securing the bond due to a lack of available funds.

Failure to secure the bond by Monday could lead to the potential seizure of Trump’s assets, including his golf resort and private estate known as Seven Springs, following legal actions initiated by the New York attorney general’s office.

Trump faces a six-month restriction on selling or using his shares as collateral for loans post-merger, though he may seek a waiver from the merged company’s board.

Trump Media has expressed optimism about the merger, highlighting its potential to bolster and expand the Truth Social platform.