The Defence Headquarters has declared that no fewer than 97 persons are wanted.

The wanted persons include terrorists and insurgents, among others, who are behind violent crimes in the country.

They also include a factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Simon Ekpa.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba confirmed the names and pictures of the people who declared they wanted to be our correspondent on Friday.

Unlike in November 2022, when the military declared no fewer than 19 bandit leaders wanted with a bounty of N5m on each of them to encourage Nigerians to volunteer information that could lead to their arrest, this time around, no bounty was placed on the 97 persons declared wanted.

The names and pictures contained terrorists from the North East and North West as well as insurgents in the South-East and North Central.

A total of 43 persons were declared wanted in North West Zone ravaged by banditry, among which are:

Alhaji Shingi; Malindi Yakubu; Boka ; Dogo Gide; Halilu Sububu; Ado Aliero ; Bello Turji; Dan Bokkolo; Labi Yadi ; Nagala; Saidu Idris; Kachalla Rugga and Sani Gurgu.

In the North East ravaged by Boko Haram and Islamic State for West Africa Province terrorists, 33 persons were declared wanted.

Some of them are Abu Zaida; Modu Sulum; Baba Data; Ahmad; Sani Teacher; Baa Sadiq; Abdul Saad; Kaka Abi; Mohammad Khalifa; Umar Tella; Abu Mutahid; Mallam Mohammad; Mallam Tahiru Baga; Uzaiya and Ali Ngule .

Also, a total of 21 Insurgents and violent criminals were declared wanted in the southeast and North Central Area.

They are Simon Ekpa; Chika Edoziem; Egede; Zuma ; ThankGod; Gentle; Flavour ; Mathew; David Ndubuisi ; High Chief Williams Agbor; Ebuka Nwaka; Friday Ojimka; Obiemesi Chukwudi aka Dan Chuk ; David Ezekwem Chidiebube and Amobi Chinonso Okafor aka Temple among others .