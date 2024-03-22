Court remands Miyetti Allah’s leader, fixes May 27 for trial

A Federal High Court in Abuja has instructed the detention of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group leader, Bello Bodejo, in DIA custody following his arraignment before Justice Inyang Ekwo on Friday.

Bodejo was apprehended on January 23 at the Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State over the establishment of a vigilante group. The Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), filed a motion ex parte on February 5, seeking Bodejo’s remand pending the conclusion of the investigation and court arraignment.

After the expiration of the order, the judge instructed the DIA to either arraign Bodejo or grant him bail. However, Bodejo was brought to court by heavily armed personnel of the service.

The Federal Government has filed three counts of terrorism against Bodejo, accusing him of unauthorized establishment of the group. Bodejo pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution informed the court of their readiness for trial and listed two witnesses, with the possibility of calling more if necessary. The defence challenged the competence of the charges, citing amendments made without the court’s leave.

Justice Ekwo ruled to keep the defendant in DIA custody and ordered necessary medical attention as requested by the defence. Additionally, he permitted ten members of the defendant’s family to attend court proceedings.

The trial is set to commence on May 27.