Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Court remands Miyetti Allah’s leader, fixes May 27 for trial

By: Adeniyi Kurt

Date:

A Federal High Court in Abuja has instructed the detention of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group leader, Bello Bodejo, in DIA custody following his arraignment before Justice Inyang Ekwo on Friday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Bodejo was apprehended on January 23 at the Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State over the establishment of a vigilante group. The Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), filed a motion ex parte on February 5, seeking Bodejo’s remand pending the conclusion of the investigation and court arraignment.

After the expiration of the order, the judge instructed the DIA to either arraign Bodejo or grant him bail. However, Bodejo was brought to court by heavily armed personnel of the service.

The Federal Government has filed three counts of terrorism against Bodejo, accusing him of unauthorized establishment of the group. Bodejo pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution informed the court of their readiness for trial and listed two witnesses, with the possibility of calling more if necessary. The defence challenged the competence of the charges, citing amendments made without the court’s leave.

Justice Ekwo ruled to keep the defendant in DIA custody and ordered necessary medical attention as requested by the defence. Additionally, he permitted ten members of the defendant’s family to attend court proceedings.

The trial is set to commence on May 27.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JUST IN: WAEC releases results of first CB-WASSCE
Next article
Hausa, Fulani Nigerian Soldier Deployed To South-East Challenges IPOB Armed Wing To ‘Come Out And Fight’
Adeniyi Kurt
Adeniyi Kurthttp://guardian.ng

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bandits invade market in Niger state, kill village head and 20 others

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have killed 21 people including...

Pinnick and Davido granted out of court settlement over failed contract

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Brownhill Investment Company owned by Mr...

Why I was not creative at AFCON 2023 – Alex Iwobi

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Super Eagles Midfielder Alexander Iwobi Reflects on Lack of...

Ghana’s Black Princesses defeat Nigeria 2-1 to win gold at African Games

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
The Black Princess of Ghana have been crowned champions...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bandits invade market in Niger state, kill village head and 20 others

Security News 0
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have killed 21 people including...

Pinnick and Davido granted out of court settlement over failed contract

Entertainment 0
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Brownhill Investment Company owned by Mr...

Why I was not creative at AFCON 2023 – Alex Iwobi

AFCON 0
Super Eagles Midfielder Alexander Iwobi Reflects on Lack of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading