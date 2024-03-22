Chief Edwin Clark Condemns Calls for Akpabio’s resignation

The Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), led by Chief Edwin Clark, has dismissed calls for the resignation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio as mischievous. According to PANDEF, the Senate’s explanation and the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi, who raised the allegations of budget padding, should have put the matter to rest.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had demanded Akpabio’s resignation over alleged budget padding. However, PANDEF stated that there was insincerity behind this call.

Dr. Ken Robinson, PANDEF’s National Publicity Secretary, emphasized that those calling for Akpabio’s resignation were being mischievous, with known intentions to create instability in the polity.

The statement highlighted that allegations of budget padding and unspecified appropriations made by Senator Abdul Ningi had already been addressed as misrepresentations. While not justifying any wrongdoing, PANDEF found it unacceptable for individuals or groups to tarnish the reputation of the first Senate President from the South-South region in 40 years.

PANDEF asserted that the people of the South-South region would not tolerate any attempts to discredit their political leaders, stating firmly, “Enough is enough, this country belongs to all of us!”