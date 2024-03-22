“Celebrate me now that I’m alive” – Actor Hanks Anuku

March 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran Nollywood Actor Hanks Anuku, has asked that he be celebrated now that he is alive.

The actor shared a new photo on Instagram and wrote: “Celebrate me and appreciate me now that I’m alive.”

The Nollywood actor has had a difficult time in recent years. Months ago, specifically in November 2023, he cried out to Nigerians for financial help while revealing that he has been without employment for an extended period. (www.naija247news.com).