Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Brazilian Football Star Robinho Must Serve Nine-Year Rape Sentence, Court Rules

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

A court in Brazil has ruled that former Manchester City and Real Madrid forward Robinho, aged 40, must serve a nine-year rape sentence in his home country. The ruling comes after Robinho was found guilty by an Italian court in 2017 for his involvement in the 2013 gang rape of a 22-year-old Albanian woman.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Robinho has been residing in Brazil, which does not extradite its nationals. However, judges in Brasilia decided on Wednesday that he should serve his sentence in Brazil following a request from Italy. Despite the ruling, Robinho will remain free pending a potential appeal against the decision, as confirmed by his lawyers.

The former Brazil international, who boasts 100 caps for his country, was playing for AC Milan at the time of the crime. Despite losing an appeal in 2020 and Italy’s highest court upholding his sentence in 2022, Robinho has continuously maintained that the sexual encounter was consensual.

Following the court’s decision, Italian prosecutors issued an international arrest warrant for Robinho. Throughout his football career, Robinho won two La Liga titles during his four seasons with Real Madrid before joining Manchester City for a then-British record fee of £32.5m in 2008. He later played for AC Milan, Guangzhou Evergrande in China, and Atletico Mineiro upon returning to Brazil.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Emeka Ike welcomes baby girl as he marks 56th birthday
Next article
PDP Nets N259m as Aspirants Purchase Nomination Forms for Ondo Governorship Race
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bobrisky Expresses Gratitude for Smooth Transition to Womanhood

Naija247news Naija247news -
Renowned Nigerian transgender figure, Bobrisky, has shared insights into...

Nigerian Music Revenue Sees 10.2% Surge to $28.6 Billion Amid Streaming Era Challenges

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigerian music revenue saw a 10.2 percent increase last...

Eight Nigerian Boxers Secure Final Spots at 13th African Games in Ghana

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
In a remarkable display of skill and determination, eight...

PDP Nets N259m as Aspirants Purchase Nomination Forms for Ondo Governorship Race

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
  Ahead of the November 16, 2024, governorship election in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bobrisky Expresses Gratitude for Smooth Transition to Womanhood

Lifestyle News 0
Renowned Nigerian transgender figure, Bobrisky, has shared insights into...

Nigerian Music Revenue Sees 10.2% Surge to $28.6 Billion Amid Streaming Era Challenges

Music 0
Nigerian music revenue saw a 10.2 percent increase last...

Eight Nigerian Boxers Secure Final Spots at 13th African Games in Ghana

Other Sports 0
In a remarkable display of skill and determination, eight...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading