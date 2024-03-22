Brazilian Football Star Robinho Must Serve Nine-Year Rape Sentence, Court Rules

A court in Brazil has ruled that former Manchester City and Real Madrid forward Robinho, aged 40, must serve a nine-year rape sentence in his home country. The ruling comes after Robinho was found guilty by an Italian court in 2017 for his involvement in the 2013 gang rape of a 22-year-old Albanian woman.

Robinho has been residing in Brazil, which does not extradite its nationals. However, judges in Brasilia decided on Wednesday that he should serve his sentence in Brazil following a request from Italy. Despite the ruling, Robinho will remain free pending a potential appeal against the decision, as confirmed by his lawyers.

The former Brazil international, who boasts 100 caps for his country, was playing for AC Milan at the time of the crime. Despite losing an appeal in 2020 and Italy’s highest court upholding his sentence in 2022, Robinho has continuously maintained that the sexual encounter was consensual.

Following the court’s decision, Italian prosecutors issued an international arrest warrant for Robinho. Throughout his football career, Robinho won two La Liga titles during his four seasons with Real Madrid before joining Manchester City for a then-British record fee of £32.5m in 2008. He later played for AC Milan, Guangzhou Evergrande in China, and Atletico Mineiro upon returning to Brazil.