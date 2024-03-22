Menu
Search
Subscribe
Maritime

Border Porous: Time for rhetorics over, FG tells new Immigration CG

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

ABUJA: The Federal Government has charged the new Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, Kemi Nandap, to come up with practical measures aimed at securing the nation’s vast borders.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, gave the charge on Friday when he commissioned 30 operational vehicles for border surveillance and patrol at the Service headquarters in Abuja.

Noting that insecurity can easily be tackled when the borders are secure, the minister expressed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to providing the right leadership, equipment, welfare and all that is needed for the Service to discharge it’s mandate creditably.

He said; “Once our borders are protected, internal threats can easily be dealt with. So, the time for rhetorics is over. It is time for action. The security and protection of our borders is now. The current insurgency and other security challenges are a wake-up call, and it will soon be over”.

On her part, CGIS Nandap said the Service was about to rejig its Border Corps Unit as part of efforts to fill proof security at the borders.

She said the newly acquired vehicles were “a tangible effort to enhance the security and integrity of our nation’s borders, which is in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“We are going to have a border corps. We will have boots on the ground. We will train our personnel, we will equip them, and they are ready to work.

“With enhanced mobility, our border patrol teams will be better equipped to detect and deter illegal activities, including smuggling of migrants, trafficking in persons and other transnational crimes.

“This investment in Border Security will be complimented with a rejig of our Border Corps architecture to include agile Sector Commanders to carry out consistent surveillance and patrol of our border in line with our core mandate. We will not tolerate any compromise to the nation’s security”, she added.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
SDP: ‘Unfounded Speculations’- El Rufai aide denies principal’s contesting against Tinubu
Next article
Peter Obi planning to dump LP, join forces with El-Rufai — Bwala
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

40 killed and over 100 wounded in Moscow shooting – FSB

Naija247news Naija247news -
At least 40 people have been killed and more...

Russia cancels all mass events in Moscow after shooting

Naija247news Naija247news -
Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has banned gatherings in the Russian...

“Empowering Gender Diversity: Celebrating Nigeria’s Female Banking Leaders Making History”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Amidst global celebrations honoring women's contributions across various fields...

Kidnapped Sokoto students regain freedom

Naija247news Naija247news -
The 15 students abducted at the Qur’anic school located...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

40 killed and over 100 wounded in Moscow shooting – FSB

Geopolitics 0
At least 40 people have been killed and more...

Russia cancels all mass events in Moscow after shooting

Geopolitics 0
Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has banned gatherings in the Russian...

“Empowering Gender Diversity: Celebrating Nigeria’s Female Banking Leaders Making History”

Banking institutions 0
Amidst global celebrations honoring women's contributions across various fields...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading