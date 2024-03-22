Border Porous: Time for rhetorics over, FG tells new Immigration CG

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has charged the new Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, Kemi Nandap, to come up with practical measures aimed at securing the nation’s vast borders.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, gave the charge on Friday when he commissioned 30 operational vehicles for border surveillance and patrol at the Service headquarters in Abuja.

Noting that insecurity can easily be tackled when the borders are secure, the minister expressed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to providing the right leadership, equipment, welfare and all that is needed for the Service to discharge it’s mandate creditably.

He said; “Once our borders are protected, internal threats can easily be dealt with. So, the time for rhetorics is over. It is time for action. The security and protection of our borders is now. The current insurgency and other security challenges are a wake-up call, and it will soon be over”.

On her part, CGIS Nandap said the Service was about to rejig its Border Corps Unit as part of efforts to fill proof security at the borders.

She said the newly acquired vehicles were “a tangible effort to enhance the security and integrity of our nation’s borders, which is in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“We are going to have a border corps. We will have boots on the ground. We will train our personnel, we will equip them, and they are ready to work.

“With enhanced mobility, our border patrol teams will be better equipped to detect and deter illegal activities, including smuggling of migrants, trafficking in persons and other transnational crimes.

“This investment in Border Security will be complimented with a rejig of our Border Corps architecture to include agile Sector Commanders to carry out consistent surveillance and patrol of our border in line with our core mandate. We will not tolerate any compromise to the nation’s security”, she added.