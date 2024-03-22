Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Bobrisky Expresses Gratitude for Smooth Transition to Womanhood

By: Naija247news

Date:

Renowned Nigerian transgender figure, Bobrisky, has shared insights into his gender transition journey, describing it as “smooth” without any health complications. Taking to Instagram to express his gratitude, Bobrisky thanked both his medical team in Nigeria and abroad for their support throughout the process.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a post accompanied by a photo, Bobrisky conveyed his appreciation to the doctors who contributed to his transition into femininity, emphasizing that he encountered no health issues during the procedure.

Reflecting on his decision to transition from male to female, Bobrisky recently opened up about his journey, citing his realization that he would thrive better as a woman. Addressing his followers in a detailed Instagram post, he embraced his identity as the “sexiest trans on earth” and shed light on the risks he took to undergo transformative surgeries, culminating in his present identity as Bobrisky.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Music Revenue Sees 10.2% Surge to $28.6 Billion Amid Streaming Era Challenges
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Music Revenue Sees 10.2% Surge to $28.6 Billion Amid Streaming Era Challenges

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigerian music revenue saw a 10.2 percent increase last...

Eight Nigerian Boxers Secure Final Spots at 13th African Games in Ghana

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
In a remarkable display of skill and determination, eight...

PDP Nets N259m as Aspirants Purchase Nomination Forms for Ondo Governorship Race

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
  Ahead of the November 16, 2024, governorship election in...

Brazilian Football Star Robinho Must Serve Nine-Year Rape Sentence, Court Rules

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
A court in Brazil has ruled that former Manchester...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Music Revenue Sees 10.2% Surge to $28.6 Billion Amid Streaming Era Challenges

Music 0
Nigerian music revenue saw a 10.2 percent increase last...

Eight Nigerian Boxers Secure Final Spots at 13th African Games in Ghana

Other Sports 0
In a remarkable display of skill and determination, eight...

PDP Nets N259m as Aspirants Purchase Nomination Forms for Ondo Governorship Race

Political parties 0
  Ahead of the November 16, 2024, governorship election in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading