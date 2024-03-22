Bobrisky Expresses Gratitude for Smooth Transition to Womanhood

Renowned Nigerian transgender figure, Bobrisky, has shared insights into his gender transition journey, describing it as “smooth” without any health complications. Taking to Instagram to express his gratitude, Bobrisky thanked both his medical team in Nigeria and abroad for their support throughout the process.

In a post accompanied by a photo, Bobrisky conveyed his appreciation to the doctors who contributed to his transition into femininity, emphasizing that he encountered no health issues during the procedure.

Reflecting on his decision to transition from male to female, Bobrisky recently opened up about his journey, citing his realization that he would thrive better as a woman. Addressing his followers in a detailed Instagram post, he embraced his identity as the “sexiest trans on earth” and shed light on the risks he took to undergo transformative surgeries, culminating in his present identity as Bobrisky.