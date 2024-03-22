Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Bandits invade market in Niger state, kill village head and 20 others

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits have killed 21 people including the village head in Madaka, an agrarian community in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Residents said the attackers, in their numbers, raided the market around 3pm on Thursday, March 21, 2024, when the commercial activities were in full swing and started shooting at the crowd.

Many people were said to have sustained various degrees of injury and were receiving treatment at the IBB Specialist Hospital, in Minna.

Dozens, including children, were also reportedly kidnapped while motorcycles, cars, houses, shops and goods belonging to traders were reportedly burnt down by the bandits.

Residents said the Madaka attack came a day after gunmen attacked Pangu Gari, a neighboring village, killing the district head and four other people.

Sources said after the daytime attack, bandits returned in the night and laid siege to the community, shooting sporadically.

Sources alleged that the attackers were on the mission to reclaim the cattle recently recovered from them during air operations in the area and rustle more livestock.

The District Head, Alhaji Isah Bawale confirmed the incident to the Daily Trust on Friday.

The Secretary, Coalition of Shiroro Association, Saidu Salihu described the attack as severe and unfortunate.

He called on the federal and state governments to renew efforts in the fight against insecurity in Shiroro, Munya and Rafi LGAs.

Residents also decried absence of security operatives despite that the area had come under attack several times in the last five years.

The Niger State Commissioner for Homeland security, Brig Gen. Bello Abdullahi Mohammed (retd) confirmed the attack to our correspondent on the telephone.

Though he did not give details of the attack, he said the state government was working in collaboration with security agencies to put and end to the incessant attacks on farming communities in the state.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Pinnick and Davido granted out of court settlement over failed contract
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Pinnick and Davido granted out of court settlement over failed contract

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Brownhill Investment Company owned by Mr...

Why I was not creative at AFCON 2023 – Alex Iwobi

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Super Eagles Midfielder Alexander Iwobi Reflects on Lack of...

Ghana’s Black Princesses defeat Nigeria 2-1 to win gold at African Games

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
The Black Princess of Ghana have been crowned champions...

Wilfred Ndidi Returns to Super Eagles Starting Line-Up for Clash Against Ghana

The Editor The Editor -
Wilfred Ndidi makes a comeback to the Super Eagles'...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Pinnick and Davido granted out of court settlement over failed contract

Entertainment 0
March 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Brownhill Investment Company owned by Mr...

Why I was not creative at AFCON 2023 – Alex Iwobi

AFCON 0
Super Eagles Midfielder Alexander Iwobi Reflects on Lack of...

Ghana’s Black Princesses defeat Nigeria 2-1 to win gold at African Games

AFCON 0
The Black Princess of Ghana have been crowned champions...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading