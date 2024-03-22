Anambra House of Assembly holds valedictory session for late ex- Speaker, Nnebe

The Anambra House of Assembly on Friday held a valedictory session in honour of former Speaker, Mr Anayo Nnebe, who died on Jan. 23, at the age of 61.

Nnebe was the Speaker of the Anambra fourth Assembly from 2007 to 2011, also a former House of Representatives member for Awka North and South Federal Constituency from 2011 to 2015.

Until his death, Nnebe was the Special Adviser to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo on Legislative and Assembly matters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the valedictory session for the deceased was also attended by some former speakers and members of the House.

In his valedictory speech, Speaker of the Assembly, Dr Somtochukwu Udeze, described late Nnebe as a selfless leader and brilliant legislator who advocated the rights and welfare of his constituents and left an indelible mark on the legislative landscape.

“Late Nnebe dedicated himself whole-heartedly to public service and betterment of Anambra and the country. His legacy will forever endure in the annals of our history and continue to inspire generations to come.

“To the Nnebe family and the people of Awka, we extend our deepest condolences to you over the death of a respected elder statesman and icon. Take heart,” he said.

Also speaking, Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra, while condoling the family of late Nnebe, said the executive council would miss his great wisdom and advice.

Soludo, represented by his Deputy, Dr Onyekachi Ibezim, said Nnebe left an indelible mark by ensuring harmonious working relationship between the executive and the legislature.

In his comment, Mr Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election, said he enjoyed a friendly and cordial working relationship with the fourth Assembly when he was governor of Anambra.

“Late Nnebe as the Speaker of the 4th Assembly was a bridge builder between the executive and the legislature, despite the different political affiliations then.

“He lived his life well and has gone home to rest with his maker. I urge the current Assembly to work harmoniously with the executive for the good of Anambra people,” Obi said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Kanayo Nnebe, son to the deceased, thanked the state government and the Assembly for sympathising with the family.

NAN reports that other serving and former Speakers as well as lawmakers dressed in white attires, took turns to describe late Nnebe in glowing terms.

The lawmakers thereafter observed one-minute silence and filed past the late legislator’s remains.

The Assembly later adjourned sitting till Tuesday, March 26. (NAN)