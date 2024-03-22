Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Access Bank and KCB Group to Acquire National Bank of Kenya

By: Naija247news

Date:

Access Bank Plc and KCB Group Plc have formally agreed to acquire the entire shareholding of National Bank of Kenya (NBK Limited) from KCB.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement, Access Bank revealed that the successful conclusion of the deal is contingent upon customary conditions for transactions of this nature, including obtaining regulatory approvals from entities such as the Central Bank of Kenya, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the COMESA Competition Commission, and other relevant regulators.

The statement emphasized Access Bank’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Kenya and the wider East African region through this acquisition. It noted that the move aligns with Access Bank’s expansion strategy, which includes enhancing its operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and the impending acquisition of a majority stake in Uganda’s Finance Trust Bank Limited, as well as the majority equity stake in African Banking Corporation (Tanzania) Limited (“BancABC Tanzania”), and the acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank’s Consumer, Private & Business Banking business in Tanzania.

Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director/Chief Executive of Access Bank Plc, commented on the transaction, stating: “This transaction marks a significant milestone for the Bank as it advances us towards the realization of our strategic plan over the next five years, enhancing our presence in the Kenyan market. We aim to build a robust and sustainable franchise that contributes to economic prosperity, promotes intra-African trade, fosters financial inclusion, and empowers individuals to achieve their financial aspirations.

“East Africa’s trade dynamics are centered around key corridors, with Kenya playing a pivotal role in the region. With the African Continental Free Trade Agreement driving expansion, we are strategically positioned to provide top-tier financial solutions and create enduring value for our stakeholders. The consolidation in Kenya supports our vision of becoming Africa’s Payment Gateway to the World. Following the completion of the transaction, NBK will merge with Access Bank Kenya Plc, creating an expanded franchise to serve the strategic objectives of the Kenyan and East African markets.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Independent probe of Delta killing will indict VIPs — Ex-DSS boss, Ejiofor
Next article
IPOB: Igbo politicians abandoned Kanu to die in detention, family cries out
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Emeka Ike welcomes baby girl as he marks 56th birthday

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Veteran actor, Emeka Ike has joyfully announced the arrival...

JUST IN: Otti assents to bill repealing pensions to former Abia Govs, deputies

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Abia Governor Alex Otti has signed into law a bill to...

Master the art of spontaneous communication to deliver impromptu speeches confidently, by Ruth Oji

Naija247news Naija247news -
THE art of delivering a speech without any prior preparation...

Nigeria: Where is the sovereignty? By Ikechukwu Amaechi

Naija247news Naija247news -
THE critical questions that all Nigerians must answer going...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Emeka Ike welcomes baby girl as he marks 56th birthday

Lifestyle News 0
Veteran actor, Emeka Ike has joyfully announced the arrival...

JUST IN: Otti assents to bill repealing pensions to former Abia Govs, deputies

Pension & Retirement 0
Abia Governor Alex Otti has signed into law a bill to...

Master the art of spontaneous communication to deliver impromptu speeches confidently, by Ruth Oji

Opinion 0
THE art of delivering a speech without any prior preparation...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading