Access Bank and KCB Group to Acquire National Bank of Kenya

Access Bank Plc and KCB Group Plc have formally agreed to acquire the entire shareholding of National Bank of Kenya (NBK Limited) from KCB.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement, Access Bank revealed that the successful conclusion of the deal is contingent upon customary conditions for transactions of this nature, including obtaining regulatory approvals from entities such as the Central Bank of Kenya, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the COMESA Competition Commission, and other relevant regulators.

The statement emphasized Access Bank’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Kenya and the wider East African region through this acquisition. It noted that the move aligns with Access Bank’s expansion strategy, which includes enhancing its operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and the impending acquisition of a majority stake in Uganda’s Finance Trust Bank Limited, as well as the majority equity stake in African Banking Corporation (Tanzania) Limited (“BancABC Tanzania”), and the acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank’s Consumer, Private & Business Banking business in Tanzania.

Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director/Chief Executive of Access Bank Plc, commented on the transaction, stating: “This transaction marks a significant milestone for the Bank as it advances us towards the realization of our strategic plan over the next five years, enhancing our presence in the Kenyan market. We aim to build a robust and sustainable franchise that contributes to economic prosperity, promotes intra-African trade, fosters financial inclusion, and empowers individuals to achieve their financial aspirations.

“East Africa’s trade dynamics are centered around key corridors, with Kenya playing a pivotal role in the region. With the African Continental Free Trade Agreement driving expansion, we are strategically positioned to provide top-tier financial solutions and create enduring value for our stakeholders. The consolidation in Kenya supports our vision of becoming Africa’s Payment Gateway to the World. Following the completion of the transaction, NBK will merge with Access Bank Kenya Plc, creating an expanded franchise to serve the strategic objectives of the Kenyan and East African markets.”