Geopolitics

40 killed and over 100 wounded in Moscow shooting – FSB

By: Naija247news

Date:

At least 40 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in a “terrorist attack” at the Crocus City Hall shopping mall and concert complex, northwest of Moscow, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, about 100 people have been escorted to safety by firefighters.

“Fire and rescue units are operating … Their main efforts are aimed at search and rescue. Firefighters evacuated about 100 people from the basement of the building. Work is underway to rescue others from the roof using lifts,” the ministry’s message says.

According to local media, up to 6,200 people could have been in the building when the shooting started as the scheduled concert was sold out.

People built makeshift barricades and tried to break out through the windows to escape the shooting scene, eyewitnesses have told the press. The death toll is expected to grow, given the scale of the attack and inferno that has engulfed the mall.

Crocus City, a large mall and music venue just northwest of the Russian capital, came under attack by unknown assailants late on Friday. At least three individuals armed with assault rifles attacked visitors and targeted a concert hall, setting it on fire.

The attackers struck the venue, situated at one end of the sprawling complex in Moscow Region, just before a concert by the rock band “Picnic,” which was scheduled for Friday evening. Crocus City comprises a concert hall, an aquarium, and a wedding venue along with a retail mall featuring multiple shops and restaurants.

 

