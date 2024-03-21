Menu
Search
Subscribe
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

You have no right to declare anyone terrorist financier, Gumi Condemns FG’s list

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Sheik Ahmad Gumi, renowned Islamic cleric, has condemned the list of ‘terrorist financier’ released by the federal government on Tuesday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigerian government had through The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, uncovered 15 entities that have been financing terrorism operations in the country.

Top on the list according to reports was Gumi’s ally and Kaduna-based publisher, Tukur Mamu, who is currently being tried by the Federal Government for allegedly aiding the terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train in March 2022.

A post released on X on Monday by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s Media Aide, Bashir Ahmad, reads: “The Federal Government has released names and BDCs funding terrorists in Nigeria. We hope that those individuals will face the necessary legal consequences for their actions.

The names include:

1. Tukur Mamu

2. Yusuf Ghazali

3. Muhammad Sani

4. Abubakar Muhammad

5. Sallamudeen Hassan

6. Adamu Ishak

7. Hassana-Oyiza Isah

8. Abdulkareem Musa

9. Umar Abdullahi

The six BDCs and firms are:

10. West and East Africa General Trading Company Limited

11. Settings Bureau De Change Ltd

12. G. Side General Enterprises

13. Desert Exchange Ventures Limited

14. Eagle Square General Trading Company Limited

15. Alfa Exchange BDC

However, reacting to the list on X space organised by Daily Trust on Wednesday, Gumi, opined: “Mamu’s case is in the court. Let’s wait to hear from the court. It’s wrong to resort to media trial. Let’s wait for the court to state whether he is a financier or not. I think if he is acquitted, he has a strong case to make on libel.

“Who declares someone a terrorist financier? Is it the court of law or a security agency? Security agency has no right to declare anyone a terrorist financier. The case is already in court, so why are they judging him on the pages of the newspaper? Once a case is in court, you allow the court to decide.”

Speaking further he said: “I am a public figure; many people come to me. The good, the bad, the ugly. As a preacher, I cannot send anybody away, no matter how bad. If you ask, especially pastors, armed robbers come to them and confess but they cannot still take them to the authorities.

“What I know of Mamu and his arrest is a misunderstanding between him and the committee that was supposed to deal with the release of some victims. But since the case is in court, we hope the court will be just to him.

“That is what we wanted all along; take him to court. Instead of incarcerating someone and levelling phantom allegations against him. Bring your proofs, And if Mamu is found guilty, he should have full fledged punishment. But as of what I know, let’s wait for the court.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kerosene price hit N1,340 per litre in February – NBS
Next article
BREAKING: NFIU confirms report on 15 Nigerian terrorism financiers
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Okuama killing: Why military should have involved police, DSS, by ex-DSS director

Naija247news Naija247news -
Aformer director of the Department of State Services (DSS),...

Soldiers Massacre: Militant leader who masterminded killing in Okuama on the run – Report

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Details have emerged of the mastermind responsible for the...

Naira will appreciate, dump your dollars to avoid tears – Onanuga

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Presidency Assures Nigerians of Naira Appreciation Soon Bayo Onanuga,...

BREAKING: NFIU confirms report on 15 Nigerian terrorism financiers

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit has confirmed an exclusive...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Okuama killing: Why military should have involved police, DSS, by ex-DSS director

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
Aformer director of the Department of State Services (DSS),...

Soldiers Massacre: Militant leader who masterminded killing in Okuama on the run – Report

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
Details have emerged of the mastermind responsible for the...

Naira will appreciate, dump your dollars to avoid tears – Onanuga

Tinubunomics Policies 0
The Presidency Assures Nigerians of Naira Appreciation Soon Bayo Onanuga,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading