Lifestyle News

Warri Again: Pinnick, Davido to settle out of court over failed contract

By: The Editor

Date:

A Delta High Court in Effurun has approved an out-of-court settlement between Brownhill Investment Company, owned by Amaju Pinnick, and Mr. David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Justice Michael Obi of High Court Three, Effurun, praised both parties for reaching an amicable resolution outside the courtroom.

Brownhill Investment Company, owned by former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick, initiated a lawsuit, marked EHC/183/2023, in October 2023. The lawsuit was against afrobeat singer Davido and his music label, Davido Music Worldwide Limited, as joint defendants, over a breach of contract to perform at the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again Concert’.

In the suit, the appellant sought N2 billion as general damages against the defendants for failing to honor the concert contract. Additionally, Pinnick’s company requested N150 million for legal and professional fees, along with N30 million for filing costs.

Following the court’s decision, Mr. Oladayo Ogungbe, counsel to the defendants, announced that both parties had successfully reached an out-of-court settlement. As part of the settlement, Davido agreed to perform at the ‘Warri Again’ concert on October 4.

Expressing his satisfaction with the settlement, Ogungbe emphasized the benefits of resolving the matter outside the courtroom, stating that it was a win-win situation for both parties.

The ‘Warri Again’ concert, an annual event organized by Pinnick to celebrate entertainers from the Niger Delta region, will proceed as planned.

The Editor

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

