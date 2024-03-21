UN secretary hails Gov.Alex Otti’s development initiatives in Abia State

Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa-Onochie, has expressed her joy and excitement at the developmental giant strides being made by the governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, in such a short time in office.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ms. Eziakinwa-Onochie, who also doubles as the UNDP Assistant Administrator and Director, Regional Bureau for Africa, made her feelings known during a meeting with the wife of the governor of Abia State and her team at the ongoing 68th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, in New York, United States of America.

Speaking during the private meeting held in her office, the highly elated Eziakonwa-Onochie also expressed her joy at the giant strides geared towards the development of the state in such a short time under the leadership of Governor Otti, disclosing that she received very laudable reports from the UNDP meeting held last year in Rwanda about Governor Otti, a meeting which the governor himself attended.

Ms. Eziakonwa-Onochie further assured that UNDP intended to assist in bringing about sustainable growth in the area of commerce through the introduction of technological advancement in Aba shoe-manufacturing in order to ensure that finished products are exported, thus giving Aba-made products the recognition they deserve.

She once again reassured the wife of the Abia governor and her team of UNDP’s willingness to give further support to achieve the empowerment initiatives of the government of Abia State.

Appreciating the UN Assistant Secretary General for her kind words about the Otti administration, as well as her thoughtfulness geared towards supporting activities that would quicken the development of the state, Mrs Otti assured that her husband’s lofty plans and programmes for the state are enormous and would be executed to the fullest in line with his leadership vision and campaign promises.