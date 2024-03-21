Menu
Two youths die in Cross River mining site

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two youths died when a deep well they dug for mining activities collapsed on them in Obanliku Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The incident happened at Shikpeshe, along Buya Road on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The two youths suffocated to death inside the mining well while three others were injured and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Reports from locals alleged that a certain rare mineral known as Tourmaline was discovered in the area by some illegal miners who engaged the youths of the community to exploit it.

It was gathered that the youths had spent about four months digging the well up to an unverified but precarious depth.

Reacting to the incident, the Cross River State Governor, Governor, Bassey Otu, sympathized with the families of the victims. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

