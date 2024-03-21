Two youths die in Cross River mining site

March 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two youths died when a deep well they dug for mining activities collapsed on them in Obanliku Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The incident happened at Shikpeshe, along Buya Road on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The two youths suffocated to death inside the mining well while three others were injured and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Reports from locals alleged that a certain rare mineral known as Tourmaline was discovered in the area by some illegal miners who engaged the youths of the community to exploit it.

It was gathered that the youths had spent about four months digging the well up to an unverified but precarious depth.

Reacting to the incident, the Cross River State Governor, Governor, Bassey Otu, sympathized with the families of the victims. (www.naija247news.com).