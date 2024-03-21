Tinubu Urges Meta Team: Nigerian Youths Must Ready Themselves for AI Technology Future

President Tinubu Pledges Commitment to Digital Technology Advancements

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to fostering investments in digital technology to bolster the sustainability of small businesses, broaden opportunities across various sectors, and position Nigeria as a leader in communications technology on the African continent.

In a statement released on Thursday by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Tinubu made this declaration during a meeting with a delegation from Meta Platforms Incorporated, headed by Sir Nick Clegg, former UK Deputy Prime Minister and Meta’s President of Global Affairs, at the State House in Abuja.

Highlighting the imperative for Nigeria to remain at the forefront of technological advancements, Tinubu underscored his government’s efforts to create avenues for growth in information and communications technology while enhancing capacity building.

With a focus on his administration’s 3MTT program aimed at training three million Nigerian youths in digital technology and essential skills before integrating them into innovation hubs nationwide, Tinubu emphasized the pivotal role of Nigerian youth in driving the country’s digital economic expansion.

“We have a vibrant, gifted, and resourceful youth population. Recognizing the likelihood of an AI-enabled future, we must prepare our youth to compete and contribute to the global economy,” remarked the President.

Expressing Nigeria’s readiness to lead the African continent in digital technology, Tinubu stressed the importance of collaboration in technological advancements for mutual benefit.

In addressing the significance of technology in empowering small businesses, Tinubu reiterated his commitment to leveraging technology to foster growth among micro-enterprises, thereby stimulating widespread prosperity.

Clegg, in his remarks, commended President Tinubu for issuing an executive order facilitating the landing of Meta-backed deep-sea cable in Nigeria. He highlighted the significance of this infrastructure project, projecting significant economic benefits for the African continent upon its completion in the first quarter of 2025.

The deep-sea cable, according to Clegg, holds immense potential to boost economic activity across Africa, underscoring the transformative impact of technological investments spearheaded by the Nigerian government.