Tinubunomics Policies

“Tinubu Bans Public-Funded Foreign Trips for Government Officials”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has issued a three-month ban on ministers, heads of agencies, and other government officials from undertaking public-funded foreign trips, effective April 1, 2024. The directive, contained in a letter dated March 12, 2024, and signed by the Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, aims to curb rising travel expenses and ensure officials focus on their mandates.

Tinubu’s decision follows previous orders to limit delegation sizes and rely on destination security for protection, prompted by public criticism over excessive delegations, notably during the recent COP28 conference in the United Arab Emirates.

The ban mandates all officials seeking to travel abroad on public funds to obtain presidential approval at least two weeks prior to departure for trips deemed “absolutely necessary.”

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
