Soldiers Massacre: Militant leader who masterminded killing in Okuama on the run – Report

Details have emerged of the mastermind responsible for the killing of sixteen (16) soldiers recently in Okuama, a community in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State.

The militant leader (name withheld) currently on the run, along with his gang members, killed the soldiers who were on a peacekeeping mission to the community.

Soldiers tracked the fleeing militant leader to the riverside town of Igbomorotu in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, during the week, but left the community in pain, as residents had deserted the town after they razed some houses.

Reports said the military might likely extend the search for the fleeing militant leader and his men to Peremabiri, another community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

There is, however, still conflicting information on the militant leader’s origin as some said he is paternally from the Awawa community, while others said he is Akwagbe, very close to Okuama community.

Detectives have kept him under surveillance since the March 14 killings of the military personnel, seeking information to seize the suspect.

An informed source told Vanguard that his mother from Igbomotoru, took him back to her ancestral home after she parted ways with his father and remarried in her community where he grew up in the backwaters of Igbomotoru.

He is also said to be the founder of a peace group and volunteer force and is also involved in humanitarian work.

He was reported to have renovated the dilapidated home of the late Niger Delta freedom fighter, Isaac Boro, at Kaiama in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and gave N1 million to the Boro family to support his anniversary.

The suspect was described as an ardent disciple of Isaac Boro who always celebrated the late freedom fighter.

While some said he also played a role in stemming crude oil theft in the Bomo axis of the state, others claimed he was into bunkering, claims that could not be independently verified.