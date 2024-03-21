Menu
Search
Subscribe
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Soldiers Massacre: Militant leader who masterminded killing in Okuama on the run – Report

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Details have emerged of the mastermind responsible for the killing of sixteen (16) soldiers recently in Okuama, a community in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The militant leader (name withheld) currently on the run, along with his gang members, killed the soldiers who were on a peacekeeping mission to the community.

Soldiers tracked the fleeing militant leader to the riverside town of Igbomorotu in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, during the week, but left the community in pain, as residents had deserted the town after they razed some houses.

Reports said the military might likely extend the search for the fleeing militant leader and his men to Peremabiri, another community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

There is, however, still conflicting information on the militant leader’s origin as some said he is paternally from the Awawa community, while others said he is Akwagbe, very close to Okuama community.

Detectives have kept him under surveillance since the March 14 killings of the military personnel, seeking information to seize the suspect.

An informed source told Vanguard that his mother from Igbomotoru, took him back to her ancestral home after she parted ways with his father and remarried in her community where he grew up in the backwaters of Igbomotoru.

He is also said to be the founder of a peace group and volunteer force and is also involved in humanitarian work.

He was reported to have renovated the dilapidated home of the late Niger Delta freedom fighter, Isaac Boro, at Kaiama in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and gave N1 million to the Boro family to support his anniversary.

The suspect was described as an ardent disciple of Isaac Boro who always celebrated the late freedom fighter.

While some said he also played a role in stemming crude oil theft in the Bomo axis of the state, others claimed he was into bunkering, claims that could not be independently verified.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira will appreciate, dump your dollars to avoid tears – Onanuga
Next article
Okuama killing: Why military should have involved police, DSS, by ex-DSS director
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Japa: Nigerians relocating overseas to take jobs they rejected at home – First Lady

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has said that Nigerians...

JUST IN: Lagos arrests touts extorting traders on Yaba pedestrian bridge

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps has arrested some...

Northern Senators’ Forum demands action over incessant kidnapping in Kaduna

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Northern Senators’ Forum has lamented the kidnap of...

Okuama killing: Why military should have involved police, DSS, by ex-DSS director

Naija247news Naija247news -
Aformer director of the Department of State Services (DSS),...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Japa: Nigerians relocating overseas to take jobs they rejected at home – First Lady

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has said that Nigerians...

JUST IN: Lagos arrests touts extorting traders on Yaba pedestrian bridge

CrimeWatch 0
The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps has arrested some...

Northern Senators’ Forum demands action over incessant kidnapping in Kaduna

North West 0
The Northern Senators’ Forum has lamented the kidnap of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading