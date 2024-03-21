Shell Plc Reports Significant Reduction in Gas Flaring, Plans Asset Sale

According to Shell Plc’s Energy Transition Strategy 2024 report, approximately half of the total routine and non-routine flaring in its Integrated Gas and Upstream facilities in 2023 occurred in assets operated by the Shell Petroleum Development Commission and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo).

The report highlights Shell’s commitment to reducing flaring, which is inefficient and contributes to climate change. It notes that routine flaring of gas during oil production remains a challenge, but Shell has accelerated its target to eliminate routine flaring from its upstream operations by 2025, aligning with the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative.

In terms of investment, Shell disclosed that it allocated $5.6 billion to low-carbon solutions in 2023, representing 23% of its capital spending. Additionally, the company plans to invest $10-15 billion in low-carbon solutions between 2023 and 2025, positioning itself as a significant investor in the energy transition.

Furthermore, Shell aims to provide various energy solutions, particularly in liquefied natural gas (LNG), with a focus on reducing emissions from oil and gas production and offering cleaner energy options. As part of its commitment to sustainability, Shell plans to invest $11 million in 25 mini-grid projects across Nigeria, providing affordable solar energy to underserved communities.

Regarding its Nigerian assets, Shell has reached an agreement to sell its stakes in SPDC to a consortium of indigenous energy firms, subject to approvals by the Federal Government of Nigeria and other conditions. This move signifies Shell’s strategic shift away from onshore oil business towards offshore operations, although the deal is pending government approval.

Shell’s efforts reflect its dedication to sustainability and aligning with global initiatives to reduce emissions and promote clean energy solutions.