Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Shell Plc Reports Significant Reduction in Gas Flaring, Plans Asset Sale

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

According to Shell Plc’s Energy Transition Strategy 2024 report, approximately half of the total routine and non-routine flaring in its Integrated Gas and Upstream facilities in 2023 occurred in assets operated by the Shell Petroleum Development Commission and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The report highlights Shell’s commitment to reducing flaring, which is inefficient and contributes to climate change. It notes that routine flaring of gas during oil production remains a challenge, but Shell has accelerated its target to eliminate routine flaring from its upstream operations by 2025, aligning with the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative.

In terms of investment, Shell disclosed that it allocated $5.6 billion to low-carbon solutions in 2023, representing 23% of its capital spending. Additionally, the company plans to invest $10-15 billion in low-carbon solutions between 2023 and 2025, positioning itself as a significant investor in the energy transition.

Furthermore, Shell aims to provide various energy solutions, particularly in liquefied natural gas (LNG), with a focus on reducing emissions from oil and gas production and offering cleaner energy options. As part of its commitment to sustainability, Shell plans to invest $11 million in 25 mini-grid projects across Nigeria, providing affordable solar energy to underserved communities.

Regarding its Nigerian assets, Shell has reached an agreement to sell its stakes in SPDC to a consortium of indigenous energy firms, subject to approvals by the Federal Government of Nigeria and other conditions. This move signifies Shell’s strategic shift away from onshore oil business towards offshore operations, although the deal is pending government approval.

Shell’s efforts reflect its dedication to sustainability and aligning with global initiatives to reduce emissions and promote clean energy solutions.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira rebounds to N1,400/$ as speculators offload forex
Next article
Soldiers massacre: Troops comb Bayelsa, Delta creeks for militant leader
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“FG to Impose Mining License Restrictions to Boost Local Value Addition

Naija247news Naija247news -
Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, has...

“Tinubu Bans Public-Funded Foreign Trips for Government Officials”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
President Bola Tinubu has issued a three-month ban on...

“MIDOil to Construct 100,000 Barrels per Day Modular Refinery in Lagos State”

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
MIDOil Refining and Petrochemicals Company Limited is set to...

Soldiers massacre: Troops comb Bayelsa, Delta creeks for militant leader

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
ASABA — Troops of the Nigerian Army yesterday continued...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“FG to Impose Mining License Restrictions to Boost Local Value Addition

Data & News Analysis 0
Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, has...

“Tinubu Bans Public-Funded Foreign Trips for Government Officials”

Tinubunomics Policies 0
President Bola Tinubu has issued a three-month ban on...

“MIDOil to Construct 100,000 Barrels per Day Modular Refinery in Lagos State”

News Analysis 0
MIDOil Refining and Petrochemicals Company Limited is set to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading