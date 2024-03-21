Menu
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Okuama killing: Why military should have involved police, DSS, by ex-DSS director

By: Naija247news

Date:

Aformer director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, has said that for future operations, the military should seek the assistance of police and DSS operatives in settling civilian issues.

Ejiofor questioned why a lieutenant colonel, two majors, a captain, and thirteen other military officers would be sent to resolve a land issue during his appearance as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily show on Thursday.

He said: “If there is a peacekeeping, two parties must be involved; people from the two communities must be involved, and a neutral ground will be taken, possibly the local government headquarters, if you are talking of peace initiative.

“And then, why must the military? In fact, the military exposes itself to harm’s way. In fact, the military exposes itself in harm’s way. If the police, the SSS, and the military were involved in this (operation), I don’t think we would have seen this kind of incident. We are not justifying the killing but it’s a lesson for all of us, for the military.

“You don’t blame the military too much because they have been so much involved in military matters that the military will now go for peace initiatives without civil authorities. I still don’t get it.”

Soldiers Massacre: Militant leader who masterminded killing in Okuama on the run – Report
Northern Senators’ Forum demands action over incessant kidnapping in Kaduna
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

