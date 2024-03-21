Menu
Search
Subscribe
North West

Northern Senators’ Forum demands action over incessant kidnapping in Kaduna

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Northern Senators’ Forum has lamented the kidnap of 448 persons in Kaduna state in less than one month and demanded urgent action to rescue the victims.
The chairman of the NSF, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua gave the call in a statement in Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Yar’Adua in his statement titled: “The recent Spate of Kidnappings in the Month of March 2024” said: “The distressing state of affairs concerning the recent wave of violence and kidnappings in the North is a major concern to the Northern Senators Forum (NSF).

“The series of events that have unfolded in Kaduna State, beginning with the kidnapping of 286 students and staff from a school on March 7th, the despicable attack on worshippers in a mosque on March 8th, the abduction of 61 more persons on March 12th, followed by 14 individuals on March 17th, and a staggering total of 87 individuals in Kujuru on March 18th, amongst others, are not only reprehensible but demand urgent and resolute action.

“We are committed to pursuing a lasting solution to this menace. We will not rest until the security situation is significantly improved and the perpetrators of these heinous acts are brought to justice.

“It is our core duty and mandate, and we will spare no effort in fulfilling it for the greater good of our people and our nation.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Okuama killing: Why military should have involved police, DSS, by ex-DSS director
Next article
JUST IN: Lagos arrests touts extorting traders on Yaba pedestrian bridge
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Japa: Nigerians relocating overseas to take jobs they rejected at home – First Lady

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has said that Nigerians...

JUST IN: Lagos arrests touts extorting traders on Yaba pedestrian bridge

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps has arrested some...

Okuama killing: Why military should have involved police, DSS, by ex-DSS director

Naija247news Naija247news -
Aformer director of the Department of State Services (DSS),...

Soldiers Massacre: Militant leader who masterminded killing in Okuama on the run – Report

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Details have emerged of the mastermind responsible for the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Japa: Nigerians relocating overseas to take jobs they rejected at home – First Lady

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has said that Nigerians...

JUST IN: Lagos arrests touts extorting traders on Yaba pedestrian bridge

CrimeWatch 0
The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps has arrested some...

Okuama killing: Why military should have involved police, DSS, by ex-DSS director

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
Aformer director of the Department of State Services (DSS),...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading