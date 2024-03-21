Menu
Political parties

NLC under Ajaero destroying successes LP recorded in 2023 general election – Abure

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Labour Party Chairman Accuses NLC President of Sabotage

Comrade Julious Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, has leveled serious allegations against Comrade Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). Abure accuses Ajaero of actively undermining the Labour Party’s achievements in the 2023 general election.

In a statement released through the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, Abure condemned the recent picketing of the party’s secretariat, labeling it as a shameful display of lawlessness and irresponsibility.

Abure criticized the NLC’s actions, stating, “Nigeria Labour Congress is subject to the law. NLC under Joe Ajaero is not above the law.” He lamented the destruction of property and theft of funds meant for official purposes during the incident.

Furthermore, Abure accused Ajaero of neglecting his duties as a labor leader by failing to organize effective strike actions or protests to address workers’ grievances. He argued that instead of collaborating with the Labour Party to advocate for workers’ rights, Ajaero has chosen to wage war against the party.

Dismissing claims that the Labour Party is planning a secret convention, Abure clarified that the party has been transparent in its planning process and has duly informed all stakeholders, including the NLC. He accused Ajaero of spreading misinformation and attempting to hijack the party for his own agenda.

In conclusion, Abure emphasized that the Labour Party does not belong to the NLC and urged Ajaero to desist from his disruptive actions. He vowed to uphold the party’s integrity and resist any attempts to undermine its objectives.

El Rufai visits APC big wigs, as speculation for 2027 gathers momentum
Tinubu Urges Meta Team: Nigerian Youths Must Ready Themselves for AI Technology Future
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
