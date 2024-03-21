Ningi: Democracy in crisis – Arewa group

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group, Arewa Movement for Good Governance, has expressed worry over alleged rot in governance especially in the National Assembly, insisting that citizens now have a culpable National Assembly, a failing Nigeria state and a democracy in crisis.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Kaduna, Usman Bugaje Convener, Arewa Movement for Good Governance AM2G, quoted Edward Snowden, saying “when exposing a crime is treated as committing a crime. You are being ruled by criminals”.

According to him, “the recent events in the National Assembly – the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi, his resignation from the Northern Senators Forum, and the removal of Senator Kawu Sumaila from its PRO position expose a troubling trend. These developments raise serious concerns about a culpable National Assembly and a failing Nigerian state, leaving many to wonder: Whither Nigeria?

These events unfold against the backdrop of a Nigerian state that has demonstrably failed to fulfill its constitutional mandate.”

Bugaje, a former member of the House of Representatives, said “the constitution, sworn to uphold by both the executive and legislative arms, guarantees the security and welfare of Nigerian citizens. This failure is compounded by attempts to stifle public debate. The recent silencing of senators through microphone control exposes a leadership seemingly complicit in the very issues it should be addressing, such as the alleged budget padding, a blatant act of legislative looting.”

“Meanwhile, the true victims of this charade of democracy are the ordinary Nigerians. Impoverished and marginalized, they struggle to survive with no hope for improvement. The Arewa Movement for Good Governance (AM2G) feels compelled to address this existential crisis facing the nation. We urge Nigerians to raise their voices and demand accountability from their leaders.