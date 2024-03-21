Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

“Nigeria’s Failure to Enforce Rule of Law Undermines Business Environment and Global Standing”

By: The Editor

Date:

It’s baffling to suggest that overlooking laws against fraud is beneficial for the business environment or for the United States. Such a notion is commonplace in countries like Venezuela and Nigeria, where the rule of law is weak, and trust in business dealings is lacking.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The casual acceptance of this notion by some in the Western world is troubling. It implies that Nigeria, for example, is perceived as lacking in the rule of law, akin to Venezuela. This perception undermines confidence in the Nigerian business landscape, both domestically and internationally.

Upholding the rule of law, regardless of who commits fraud, is crucial for building trust and confidence in any society. If Nigeria were to enforce the rule of law effectively, citizens and investors alike would feel more secure in investing in the country. They would have faith that justice would prevail, and innocent individuals would not be unjustly punished.

The problem isn’t that crimes occur in Nigeria—crimes happen everywhere. The issue lies in the lack of decisive action to address these crimes. Contrary to places like London or New York, where efforts are made to combat fraud and terrorism, Nigeria often fails to take meaningful action.

For instance, despite concrete evidence of fraud presented against political figures, Nigerian justices have been known to overlook such evidence or find technicalities to dismiss the cases. This failure to hold perpetrators accountable sets a dangerous precedent and erodes trust in the justice system.

Moreover, the international community views Nigeria through the lens of corruption and ineffectiveness. The country’s weak passport ranking reflects this perception, making it difficult for ordinary Nigerians to travel abroad without facing scrutiny and discrimination.

The failure to address crimes, such as smuggling by customs officers or the compromise of citizen data, further exacerbates the perception of Nigeria as a failed state. When whistleblowers or journalists expose such crimes, the lack of response from authorities sends a message that impunity is tolerated.

Even when presented with actionable intelligence, like a list of Nigerians involved in terrorism, the government’s inaction reinforces the perception of Nigeria’s weakness in combating crime.

In essence, until Nigeria confronts its internal problems head-on, it cannot expect to attract meaningful investment or earn the respect of the international community. Simply focusing on profit without addressing systemic issues only perpetuates Nigeria’s status as a failed state.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
16 States Submit Reports on Proposed State Police Establishment in Nigeria
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

16 States Submit Reports on Proposed State Police Establishment in Nigeria

The Editor The Editor -
Sixteen out of Nigeria’s 36 states have submitted reports...

Ningi: Democracy in crisis – Arewa group

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo A group, Arewa Movement for Good Governance,...

States, FCT yet to refund FG’s N1,719trn budget support facility

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Several months after the administration of former President Muhammadu...

No 2nd Term for Governor Soludo Over Partisan Road Fixing Policy in Anambra State

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State is facing intense...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

16 States Submit Reports on Proposed State Police Establishment in Nigeria

Political parties 0
Sixteen out of Nigeria’s 36 states have submitted reports...

Ningi: Democracy in crisis – Arewa group

North East 0
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo A group, Arewa Movement for Good Governance,...

States, FCT yet to refund FG’s N1,719trn budget support facility

Data & News Analysis 0
Several months after the administration of former President Muhammadu...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading