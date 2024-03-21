“Nigeria’s Failure to Enforce Rule of Law Undermines Business Environment and Global Standing”

It’s baffling to suggest that overlooking laws against fraud is beneficial for the business environment or for the United States. Such a notion is commonplace in countries like Venezuela and Nigeria, where the rule of law is weak, and trust in business dealings is lacking.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The casual acceptance of this notion by some in the Western world is troubling. It implies that Nigeria, for example, is perceived as lacking in the rule of law, akin to Venezuela. This perception undermines confidence in the Nigerian business landscape, both domestically and internationally.

Upholding the rule of law, regardless of who commits fraud, is crucial for building trust and confidence in any society. If Nigeria were to enforce the rule of law effectively, citizens and investors alike would feel more secure in investing in the country. They would have faith that justice would prevail, and innocent individuals would not be unjustly punished.

The problem isn’t that crimes occur in Nigeria—crimes happen everywhere. The issue lies in the lack of decisive action to address these crimes. Contrary to places like London or New York, where efforts are made to combat fraud and terrorism, Nigeria often fails to take meaningful action.

For instance, despite concrete evidence of fraud presented against political figures, Nigerian justices have been known to overlook such evidence or find technicalities to dismiss the cases. This failure to hold perpetrators accountable sets a dangerous precedent and erodes trust in the justice system.

Moreover, the international community views Nigeria through the lens of corruption and ineffectiveness. The country’s weak passport ranking reflects this perception, making it difficult for ordinary Nigerians to travel abroad without facing scrutiny and discrimination.

The failure to address crimes, such as smuggling by customs officers or the compromise of citizen data, further exacerbates the perception of Nigeria as a failed state. When whistleblowers or journalists expose such crimes, the lack of response from authorities sends a message that impunity is tolerated.

Even when presented with actionable intelligence, like a list of Nigerians involved in terrorism, the government’s inaction reinforces the perception of Nigeria’s weakness in combating crime.

In essence, until Nigeria confronts its internal problems head-on, it cannot expect to attract meaningful investment or earn the respect of the international community. Simply focusing on profit without addressing systemic issues only perpetuates Nigeria’s status as a failed state.