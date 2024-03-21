Menu
Naira trades for N1,492 at the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The naira rebounded against the United States dollar on Wednesday at the official and parallel markets, with the local currency recording a significant gain against the greenback at the black market.

On Wednesday, the naira closed trading at 1,410/dollar at the parallel market and N1,492 at the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, according to data compiled from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

The gain recorded by the naira at the official market represents an appreciation of N68 or 4.5 per cent, from the N1,560/$1 recorded on Tuesday at NAFEM, and a gain of 13.5 per cent or N190 at the parallel market.(www.naija247news.com).

