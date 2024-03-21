Menu
Mohbad’s autopsy result to be ready in 4 weeks

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Director of Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, Dr Richard Somiari, on Wednesday said that results of an autopsy conducted on deceased singer Ilerioluwa Aloba (a.k.a Mohbad) would be ready in the next three weeks or four weeks.

Dr Richard Somiari gave the assurance while testifying during a corner’s inquest into the death of the singer.

The witness was cross-examined on Wednesday by defence counsel in the inquest.

His death generated controversies, prompting Lagos State Government to direct a coroner’s inquest into the death.

The inquest, which began on Oct. 13, 2023, is taking place at the Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court.

Somiari told the Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi: “We expected to get the first set of autopsy results in three to four weeks and re-confirm to authenticate the cause of the death.

“We searched for multiple possibilities, to check if poison was involved in death of Mohbad since no actual cause was mentioned.”

The forensic expert assured the public of adequate security and monitoring of samples for the autopsy.

“We have a place where items are stored for safety and security of results. There is a procedure for monitoring samples moved abroad,” he said.

Also testifying, Mr Sadiq Ayobami, popularly called Spendy, said that he saw the deceased last a day before his death.

He said that both of them attended a concert at Ikorodu and returned to his house after which he left before the singer’s death.

Mrs Abiodun Kolawole, an activist representing the African Women Lawyers Association, urged the parents of the deceased to channel their grieviances to the court of law in respect of the paternity of the singer’s child, instead of going through the social media.

The Coroner, Magistrate T. A. Shotobi, adjourned the case until April 15.

Shotobi directed all parties in the inquest to be present on that day.

Naija247news reports that Singer Ilerioluwa Aloba (a.k.a Mohbad), died on Sept. 12, 2023, and was buried the following day.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
