Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

“MIDOil to Construct 100,000 Barrels per Day Modular Refinery in Lagos State”

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

MIDOil Refining and Petrochemicals Company Limited is set to kick off the construction of a 100,000 barrels per day modular refinery in Sekungba/Ejinrin, Ikosi/Ejinrin Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mrs. Elizabeth-Omolara Akintonde, the Executive Chairman of MIDOil, revealed this development during the unveiling of a three-in-one investment opportunity recently.

The idea to establish a refinery was conceived over a decade ago in collaboration with an official from the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Hajiya Amina Abdullahi, according to Akintonde.

“As a marketer of refined petroleum products since 1984, I saw the need to contribute to the growth of our dear country, Nigeria, and Hajiya Amina Abdullahi agreed. This gave birth to the present move to establish a modular refinery in Lagos State,” she explained.

Akintonde mentioned that the refining company was registered on April 12, 2012. She further elaborated that a significant expanse of land was acquired from the administration of former Governor Babatunde Fashola, with the land allocation letter received from the Lagos State Government on April 24, 2014.

“Subsequently, on January 24, 2017, we were granted licenses to establish by the then Department of Petroleum Resources,” she added.

Regarding the delay in executing the project, Akintonde cited challenges such as securing interested investors and obtaining required licenses from various Nigerian government agencies. However, she expressed gratitude for the recent development of three consortiums of investors willing to invest $5 billion in the project.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed modular refinery is scheduled for July 12, as announced by Akintonde. Additionally, MIDOil plans to establish filling stations nationwide.

During the event, Akintonde presented cheques to the host communities and urged the Lagos State Government and community leaders to address the issue of land grabbers in the state. She also called for the education of traditional settlers to support companies’ efforts to positively transform their communities.

Once completed, the 100,000 barrels per day refinery will become the second refinery in Lagos after the Dangote oil refinery.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Soldiers massacre: Troops comb Bayelsa, Delta creeks for militant leader
Next article
“Tinubu Bans Public-Funded Foreign Trips for Government Officials”
OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paulahttp://Vetiva%20Research
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news OyinyeChukwu Paula is an accomplished business journalist contributing her expertise to Naija247news, one of Nigeria's leading news platforms. With a keen interest in economic affairs, financial markets, and corporate developments, Paula brings a wealth of knowledge to her reporting, delivering insightful analyses on the dynamic business landscape in Nigeria and beyond. Education: Paula holds a degree in Journalism from [Abia State University], where she honed her skills in investigative reporting and business journalism. Her academic background laid the foundation for her commitment to delivering accurate and timely news with a business-focused perspective. Professional Experience: Having amassed experience in the field, Paula's journalistic journey has been marked by a dedication to uncovering stories that impact the business community. Her work spans interviews with key industry figures, coverage of market trends, and in-depth analyses of economic policies. Areas of Expertise: Financial Markets: Paula provides comprehensive coverage of financial markets, offering insights into stock movements, currency fluctuations, and economic indicators. Corporate Affairs: With a focus on corporate activities, Paula delves into mergers and acquisitions, financial reports, and the strategies employed by leading companies. Economic Policy: Keeping a watchful eye on government policies, Paula explores their implications on businesses and the broader economy, providing readers with a nuanced understanding of economic developments. Contributions to Naija247news: Paula's bylines at Naija247news reflect her commitment to delivering quality journalism. Whether unraveling complex financial narratives or simplifying intricate economic concepts, she ensures that her audience is well-informed and empowered. Passion for Business Journalism: Beyond the newsroom, Paula is known for her passion for business journalism's role in fostering transparency and accountability. She believes in the power of information to drive positive change and economic growth. In a media landscape marked by rapid changes, OyinyeChukwu Paula stands out as a dedicated business journalist who continues to shape the discourse on economic matters, contributing significantly to Naija247news's mission of delivering credible and impactful news.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“FG to Impose Mining License Restrictions to Boost Local Value Addition

Naija247news Naija247news -
Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, has...

“Tinubu Bans Public-Funded Foreign Trips for Government Officials”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
President Bola Tinubu has issued a three-month ban on...

Soldiers massacre: Troops comb Bayelsa, Delta creeks for militant leader

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
ASABA — Troops of the Nigerian Army yesterday continued...

Shell Plc Reports Significant Reduction in Gas Flaring, Plans Asset Sale

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
According to Shell Plc's Energy Transition Strategy 2024 report,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“FG to Impose Mining License Restrictions to Boost Local Value Addition

Data & News Analysis 0
Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, has...

“Tinubu Bans Public-Funded Foreign Trips for Government Officials”

Tinubunomics Policies 0
President Bola Tinubu has issued a three-month ban on...

Soldiers massacre: Troops comb Bayelsa, Delta creeks for militant leader

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
ASABA — Troops of the Nigerian Army yesterday continued...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading