Mary Njoku calls for prayers as she marks her 39th birthday

March 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku has called for prayers from her fans and followers as she celebrates her 39th birthday today.

The actress took to her Instagram page to appreciate her Maker for giving her another year to fulfil her aspirations while asking her fans and followers to pray for her.

She wrote:

“Pray for me fam. God has given me another year to make my dreams come true. Happy birthday Mary Nnenna Njoku #birthdaygirl”. (www.naija247news.com).