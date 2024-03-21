Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Market sheds N168bn as NGXASI closes lower by 0.28%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The equity market on Wednesday closed bearish as the All Share Index dipped by 0.28% to settle at 104,256.81 points from the previous close of 104,553.31 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.28% to close at N58.948 trillion from the previous close of N59.116 trillion, thereby shedding N168 billion.

An aggregate of 298.7 million units of shares were traded in 8,248 deals, valued at N6.8 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 29 equities appreciated in their share prices against 24 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Nem Insurance and CWG led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N8.80 and N 6.05 from the previous close of N8.00 and N5.50 rrespectively.

JULI, International Energy Insurance and THOMAWYAT among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.98%, 9.85% and 9.55% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Secure Electronic Technology and THE INITIATE PLC led other price decliners, as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices to close at N0.54 and N2.16 from the previous close of N0.60 and N2.40 respectively.

FBNH, VITAFOAM and Berger Paint among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.90%, 9.88% and 9.80% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 38.8 million units of its shares in 730 deals, valued at about N1.56 billion.

UBA traded about 29 million units of its shares in 452 deals, valued at N763 million.

TRANSCORP traded about 26 million units of its shares in 661 deals, valued at N372.5 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com.

