Kannywood actress arraigned over alleged attempt to bribe police officer in Kano

March 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kanywood actress, Amal Umar, was arraigned before Magistrate Court No. 24 in Gyadi-Gyadi area of Kano metropolis over an alleged attempt to bribe a law enforcement officer.

The actress was accused of attempted bribery involving the sum of N250,000 offered to a police officer identified as ASP Salisu Bujama of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Zone 1 headquarters in Kano State.

According to the prosecutor, the alleged bribe was aimed at halting Police investigation into alleged financial misappropriation perpetrated by the actress’ boyfriend, identified as Ramadan Inuwa.

The saga unfolded when a complaint was filed by one Alhaji Yusuf Adamu through his lawyer, H.I. Dederi, to the Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Umar Mohd Sanda, on August 18, 2022, detailing how Ramadan Inuwa allegedly misappropriated a substantial amount of money, totalling N40million, in his cell phone business.

The petition led to a subsequent police investigation, which revealed that N13million was transferred to the Kannywood actress Amal Umar’s bank account by Inuwa.

According to the spokesperson for the Nigerian Police Force, Zone 1, Kano, CSP Bashir Muhammed, the actress was consequently summoned for questioning and was thereafter granted bail, but was not allowed to leave in a car allegedly purchased by her boyfriend

The actress confessed that the money in her bank account belonged to her boyfriend, though she claimed that he only transferred N8million to her.

Following her bail, Amal Umar sought legal redress by approaching the High Court of Kano State to halt further police investigations against her. =

The court’s decision temporarily restrained the police from pursuing the investigation against the actress, a development that allegedly provided an opportunity for Amal to attempt to bribe the Police investigator, ASP Salisu Bujama.

The attempt was thwarted by the Police, who arrested the actress with evidence of the alleged bribery, leading to her subsequent arraignment before the Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The offence allegedly committed by the Kannywood actress violates Section 118 of the Penal Code, which prohibits the bribery of a police officer. (www.naija247news.com).