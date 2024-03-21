Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

Kannywood actress arraigned over alleged attempt to bribe police officer in Kano

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kanywood actress, Amal Umar, was arraigned before Magistrate Court No. 24 in Gyadi-Gyadi area of Kano metropolis over an alleged attempt to bribe a law enforcement officer.

The actress was accused of attempted bribery involving the sum of N250,000 offered to a police officer identified as ASP Salisu Bujama of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Zone 1 headquarters in Kano State.

According to the prosecutor, the alleged bribe was aimed at halting Police investigation into alleged financial misappropriation perpetrated by the actress’ boyfriend, identified as Ramadan Inuwa.

The saga unfolded when a complaint was filed by one Alhaji Yusuf Adamu through his lawyer, H.I. Dederi, to the Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Umar Mohd Sanda, on August 18, 2022, detailing how Ramadan Inuwa allegedly misappropriated a substantial amount of money, totalling N40million, in his cell phone business.

The petition led to a subsequent police investigation, which revealed that N13million was transferred to the Kannywood actress Amal Umar’s bank account by Inuwa.

According to the spokesperson for the Nigerian Police Force, Zone 1, Kano, CSP Bashir Muhammed, the actress was consequently summoned for questioning and was thereafter granted bail, but was not allowed to leave in a car allegedly purchased by her boyfriend

The actress confessed that the money in her bank account belonged to her boyfriend, though she claimed that he only transferred N8million to her.

Following her bail, Amal Umar sought legal redress by approaching the High Court of Kano State to halt further police investigations against her. =

The court’s decision temporarily restrained the police from pursuing the investigation against the actress, a development that allegedly provided an opportunity for Amal to attempt to bribe the Police investigator, ASP Salisu Bujama.

The attempt was thwarted by the Police, who arrested the actress with evidence of the alleged bribery, leading to her subsequent arraignment before the Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The offence allegedly committed by the Kannywood actress violates Section 118 of the Penal Code, which prohibits the bribery of a police officer. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Two youths die in Cross River mining site
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Two youths die in Cross River mining site

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two youths died when a deep...

Unlocking Ondo State’s Mineral Wealth: An In-depth Analysis

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ondo State, a land brimming with untapped mineral resources,...

Unlocking Bayelsa’s Wealth: A Comprehensive Analysis of its Natural Resources

Naija247news Naija247news -
Bayelsa State, nestled in the southern region of Nigeria,...

Exploring Benue State’s Wealth: A Look into its Abundant Natural Resources

Naija247news Naija247news -
Benue State, nestled in Nigeria's North Central region, is...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Two youths die in Cross River mining site

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two youths died when a deep...

Unlocking Ondo State’s Mineral Wealth: An In-depth Analysis

The Big Read 0
Ondo State, a land brimming with untapped mineral resources,...

Unlocking Bayelsa’s Wealth: A Comprehensive Analysis of its Natural Resources

The Big Read 0
Bayelsa State, nestled in the southern region of Nigeria,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading