Nigerian sprint icon, Tobi Amusan has won the 100m hurdles gold at the ongoing African Games in Ghana.

Amusan, after a false start scare, won the race in a time of 12.89 seconds.

Amusan defeated Sidonie Fiadanantsoa of Madagascar who ran at time of 13.19 seconds to finish 2nd.

The track queen now has a hat-trick of 100m hurdles African Games titles after winning the event at the last two editions in Congo Brazzaville 2015 and Rabat 2019.