CrimeWatch

JUST IN: Lagos arrests touts extorting traders on Yaba pedestrian bridge

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps has arrested some miscreants extorting traders and other Lagosians on the pedestrian bridge in Yaba.
This arrest came after a viral video on social media showed the thugs collecting cash from Lagosians on the pedestrian bridge.

This was revealed in a statement posted on X by Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Hon. Tokunbo Wahab.

He wrote: “In response to the viral video of some miscreants extorting traders and other Lagosians on a pedestrian bridge in Yaba, I instructed the Corps Marshal of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial to immediately arrest the persons and the officer involved.

“They will be arraigned immediately in court while the clampdown on those on the run would continue. #ZeroToleranceLagos #CleanerLagos.”

