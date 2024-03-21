JUST IN: Lagos arrests touts extorting traders on Yaba pedestrian bridge

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps has arrested some miscreants extorting traders and other Lagosians on the pedestrian bridge in Yaba.

This arrest came after a viral video on social media showed the thugs collecting cash from Lagosians on the pedestrian bridge.

This was revealed in a statement posted on X by Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Hon. Tokunbo Wahab.

He wrote: “In response to the viral video of some miscreants extorting traders and other Lagosians on a pedestrian bridge in Yaba, I instructed the Corps Marshal of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial to immediately arrest the persons and the officer involved.

“They will be arraigned immediately in court while the clampdown on those on the run would continue. #ZeroToleranceLagos #CleanerLagos.”