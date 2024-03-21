Joint security operatives rescue 20 kidnapped victims in Edo

March 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A combined team of security operatives on Wednesday rescued 20 victims of kidnapping in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo.

The team, comprising the police, military, and a vigilance group, rescued the victims from the kidnappers’ den in a bush along Lakpese Road at the LGA.

According to reports, 41 passengers plying the road were on Monday abducted by some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

A source told NAN that the suspects emerged from the bush to accost the vehicles in which the passengers were travelling, leading them at gunpoint into the bush.

According to the source, the combined security team had since the day commenced a rescue operation, which paid off with the release of 20 people from captivity.

The security source said efforts were still ongoing to rescue the 21 other victims.

“The security operatives are still combing the forest to rescue others,” said the source.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Edo Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the rescue of the 20 victims.

He said the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ibilo responded immediately on getting to hear about the incident.

“Operatives of the Nigerian Police, in collaboration with the military personnel and vigilantes, immediately moved to the scene, embarked on a vigorous bush combing exercise, and rescued 20 passengers at once,” said the spokesperson.

He assured the public that efforts were ongoing to rescue the others still in captivity. (www.naija247news.com).