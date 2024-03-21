Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Joint security operatives rescue 20 kidnapped victims in Edo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A combined team of security operatives on Wednesday rescued 20 victims of kidnapping in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo.

The team, comprising the police, military, and a vigilance group, rescued the victims from the kidnappers’ den in a bush along Lakpese Road at the LGA.

According to reports, 41 passengers plying the road were on Monday abducted by some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

A source told NAN that the suspects emerged from the bush to accost the vehicles in which the passengers were travelling, leading them at gunpoint into the bush.

According to the source, the combined security team had since the day commenced a rescue operation, which paid off with the release of 20 people from captivity.

The security source said efforts were still ongoing to rescue the 21 other victims.

“The security operatives are still combing the forest to rescue others,” said the source.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Edo Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the rescue of the 20 victims.

He said the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ibilo responded immediately on getting to hear about the incident.

“Operatives of the Nigerian Police, in collaboration with the military personnel and vigilantes, immediately moved to the scene, embarked on a vigorous bush combing exercise, and rescued 20 passengers at once,” said the spokesperson.

He assured the public that efforts were ongoing to rescue the others still in captivity. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
17-year-old girl stabs her foster mother to death in Ondo
Next article
NSCDC Arrest four suspected kidnappers, informant in Ondo
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Mary Njoku calls for prayers as she marks her 39th birthday

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mary Remmy...

Gunmen kidnapped Couple, Abandoned Twin Babies In Akwa Ibom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen last Sunday evening, kidnapped one...

Woman Strangled Her Own Daughter To Death After Finding Her At Home With Her Boyfriend

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A woman in Hyderabad, India, allegedly...

NSCDC Arrest four suspected kidnappers, informant in Ondo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Mary Njoku calls for prayers as she marks her 39th birthday

Entertainment 0
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mary Remmy...

Gunmen kidnapped Couple, Abandoned Twin Babies In Akwa Ibom

Security News 0
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen last Sunday evening, kidnapped one...

Woman Strangled Her Own Daughter To Death After Finding Her At Home With Her Boyfriend

Regions 0
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A woman in Hyderabad, India, allegedly...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading