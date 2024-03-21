Menu
Johnny Depp Responds to Verbal Abuse Allegations from Former Co-Star Lola Glaudini

By: Idowu Peters

Amid resurfaced claims of verbal abuse on the set of the 2001 film “Blow,” Johnny Depp has addressed the allegations made by his former co-star Lola Glaudini.

According to The Express Tribune, Glaudini recounted the incident on a January 30 podcast episode of Powerful Truth Angels. She claimed that Depp became verbally abusive towards her after she followed director Ted Demme’s instructions to laugh during one of Depp’s monologues.

“Johnny Depp, when they say ‘Cut,’ walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face … and he goes, ‘Who the f— do you think you are? Who the f— do you think you are? Shut the f— up! I’m out here, and I’m trying to f—ing say my lines, and you’re f—ing pulling focus,'” Glaudini alleged.

She further stated that Depp later offered “a non-apology apology” on the same day.

Responding to the allegations, a representative for Depp provided a statement to Deadline magazine, asserting that the actor values good working relationships with cast and crew. The representative also noted that the recollection of the incident differs significantly from that of other individuals present on set at the time.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

