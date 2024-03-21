Menu
Jeff Bezos overtakes Bernard Arnault as world's richest person

By: Naija247news

Date:

Founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos has surpassed Bernard Arnault, a French entrepreneur, as the world’s richest person.

Per latest data from Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $201 billion.

His net worth shot up by $2 billion, from $199 billion on March 20.

The publication said Bezos’ source of wealth is from his e-commerce and cloud computing company, Amazon, as well as investments in media and streaming markets.

Arnault dropped from the top position after a $3 billion decline in his net worth, which fell from $202 billion to $199 billion within 24 hours.

Despite the significant drop in his net worth, Arnault, the owner of Louis Vuitton and Moët Hennessy (LVMH), was ranked second on the list of the richest people in the world.

Arnault is described as an investor and art collector, with an empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, which includes Sephora.

The French businessman also owns jeweller, Tiffany & Co. after acquiring the company for $16 billion in 2021.

Elon Musk, owner of Tesla, follows the Frenchman closely in third position, with a net worth of $189 billion.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder, and Bill Gates, Microsoft founder, with an estimated wealth of $179 billion and $153 billion, respectively, complete the top five.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

