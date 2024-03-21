Imo State 2027: Don’t use NLC platform, funds to pursue political ambition, Abure tells Ajaero

Furthermore, Abure underscored the importance of maintaining the integrity and autonomy of political parties, asserting that the Labour Party is not beholden to the NLC.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He emphasized the need for adherence to the law, stating that picketing an organization without legitimate cause violates legal principles. Abure emphasized that there is no trade union dispute between the Labour Party and the NLC, and thus, the picketing of their office constitutes an unwarranted interference.

In addressing Ajaero’s alleged political aspirations, Abure urged him to focus on the core mission of the NLC: advocating for workers’ rights and welfare. He emphasized that diverting resources and attention towards personal political goals could undermine the NLC’s effectiveness in representing the interests of workers nationwide. Abure called for unity and cooperation among labor leaders and political parties to address pressing socio-economic issues facing the country, rather than engaging in internal conflicts and power struggles.

Despite the tensions between the Labour Party and the NLC, Abure expressed optimism for constructive dialogue and reconciliation. He extended an invitation to Ajaero and the NLC leadership to engage in meaningful discussions to resolve their differences and foster a more collaborative relationship in the future. Abure reiterated his commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and transparency within the Labour Party, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and cooperation among all stakeholders in the labor movement.