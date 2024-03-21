Gunmen kidnapped Couple, Abandoned Twin Babies In Akwa Ibom

March 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen last Sunday evening, kidnapped one Nyaknobong Etuk and his wife in front of the gate of their residence at Akpasak Estate, Mbiabong, off Oron Road, Uyo, leaving their infant twins abandoned.

It was gathered, yesterday, that the couple, natives of Oruk Anam Local Government Area of the state, went shopping along Oron Road in Uyo that Sunday and left their twin babies in the care of their house help.

It was learned that when they returned home that Sunday evening and hooted the horn of their car, but nobody came to open the gate for them, until the suspected kidnappers arrived in a mini-bus decorated with camouflage tarpaulin and ordered them out of their car.

They whisked them away in their mini bus to an unknown destination.

A family source, who spoke to newsmen in confidence, yesterday, expressed concern that the twins dedicated in the church about six months ago cried uncontrollably since the incident occurred.

The source added that the babies even refused other people cuddling or feeding them.

At press time, the suspected kidnappers have not made contact with the victims’ family for any ransom.

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon confirmed the incident to newsmen, yesterday.

His words: “We are aware of the kidnap incident of the Director of Finance and his wife. The matter had been reported to us and the state Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara, has directed the appropriate unit in the police force to investigate the matter with a view to rescuing the victims.” (www.naija247news.com).