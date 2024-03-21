Foreign Airlines Question CBN’s Claim of Cleared Foreign Exchange Backlogs

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In response to reports indicating that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has resolved all valid foreign exchange backlogs, foreign airlines have raised doubts about the assertion.

President of the Association of Foreign Airlines and Representatives in Nigeria (AFARN), Mr. Kingsley Nwokeoma, expressed skepticism in an interview with Vanguard, demanding evidence of payment.

Nwokeoma emphasized, “If they’ve paid, they should let us know how much has been paid. Where is the evidence of payment? They should show us evidence of payments and we will thank them because payment is what we want. The backlog of trapped funds made foreign airlines stop releasing low inventory tickets.”

Additionally, Nwokeoma highlighted that although foreign airlines were instructed to retrieve their funds from banks using the rate of the Investors and Exporters (I & E) window, they refused due to discrepancies between the current I & E window rate and the rate used for ticket sales.

Last night, Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, released a statement affirming that the CBN had finalized the payment of $1.5 billion to settle obligations to bank customers, effectively addressing the residual balance of the FX backlog.

Ali’s statement clarified, “The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced that all valid foreign exchange backlogs have now been settled, fulfilling a key pledge of the CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, to process an inherited backlog of $7bn in claims.”

The clearance of the foreign exchange transactions backlog is part of the CBN’s broader strategy outlined in last month’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting aimed at stabilizing the exchange rate to curb imported inflation and boost confidence in the banking system and the economy.

According to the statement, Nigeria leads the countries accounting for 68.0 per cent of blocked funds, with $812.2 million. Other significant contributors include Bangladesh ($214.1 million), Algeria ($196.3 million), Pakistan ($188.2 million), and Lebanon ($141.2 million).