Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

First Bank opens Banana Island Digital Xperience centre

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. has assured its customers of opportunities to experience world-class innovative banking services through the bank’s Digital Xperience centres.

First Bank Managing Director Adesola Adeduntan announced this at the inauguration of the bank’s Digital Xperience centre in Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday.

The bank noted that the centre would be the fourth fully automated branch to give customers the desired banking experience.

It also said that the Ikoyi centre “is a state-of-the-art hub completely automated and made interactive for self-service to eliminate need for tellers or human staff.

“The centre is equipped with ATMs, card issuance stand, a humanoid robot and teller cash recycler”.

The managing director said that First Bank had also begun technological revolution to give customers seamless banking experience.

He said that the Banana Island First Bank Digital Xperience centre would deliver a world-class self-service to customers.

Adeduntan noted that the first three branches were located in Victoria Island, Ibadan and Abuja.

He said that plans were ongoing to roll out additional five branches in choice and strategic locations across the nation before the end of 2024.

“The pillar of the transformation of the bank that we started about seven, eight years ago is investment in technology and deployment of technology to exceed our customers expectations consistently.

“At the heart of our transformation is customers, because we believe that the primary reason why we have been successful over the last 130 years is because we focused on our customers and that focus has not changed.

“Specifically, we have been rolling out the Digital Xperience centres where our customers can walk into a comfortable location of this nature, conduct or transact with us without any human intervention,” he said.

He said that feedback from previous locations were impressive and expressed hope that individuals living in Banana Island and its neighbourhood would take advantage of the centre.

Speaking on the digital edge, he said that customers could issue digital cards themselves.

Mr Chuma Ezirim, the Group Executive, E-Business and Retail Products Division of the bank, said that the bank was considering cloud technology as an important option to guide against internet cuts.

Ezirim said that the inauguration of the Digital Xperience centre was part of strategies to take banking to the door step of customers and come up with solutions to help customers in easier business transactions.

Mr Shola Adukoya, the General Manager of the Banana Island Estate, thanked the bank for opening Digital Xperience centre in the area.

Also, Mr Callistus Obetta, the Group Executive, Technology, Digital Innovations and Banking Services of the bank, said that beyond automation, the centre provided ambient welcoming environment for users.

Obetta said that world leading cutting edge security and digital biometric authentications were included in backend servers to ensure customers’ funds safety.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira trades for N1,492 at the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market Window
Next article
World Bank pledges to support livestock farmers in Enugu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Fire Guts Idumota Market, Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Goods worth millions were destroyed on...

Mohbad’s autopsy result to be ready in 4 weeks

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Director of Lagos State DNA and...

FirstBank produces 6 millionaires, rewards 41,240 others in “Win Big Promo” final draw

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
L-R: Mrs Precious Daniel, a past winner of the...

World Bank pledges to support livestock farmers in Enugu

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Bank has pledged to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fire Guts Idumota Market, Lagos

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Goods worth millions were destroyed on...

Mohbad’s autopsy result to be ready in 4 weeks

Entertainment 0
March 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Director of Lagos State DNA and...

FirstBank produces 6 millionaires, rewards 41,240 others in “Win Big Promo” final draw

Companies & Markets 0
L-R: Mrs Precious Daniel, a past winner of the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading