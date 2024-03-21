Fire Guts Idumota Market, Lagos

March 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Goods worth millions were destroyed on Wednesday when an early morning fire razed some shops in the Nnamdi Azikiwe and Docemo section of the Idumota Market in Lagos State.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, said the service got wind of the incident at about 7. 41 a.m., and she immediately mobilised fire fighters to the scene.

Adeseye said the presence of an overwhelming crowd at the scene of the incident became a challenge for fire fighters in accessing the buildings.

She noted that another challenge was that two of the buildings were already engulfed by fire, adding that high tension electrical cables around the buildings made access cumbersome.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, confirmed that the fire engulfed four buildings, adding that two of the buildings had already collapsed due to the impact of the inferno.

He advised traders at Dosumu Market, Idumota, Lagos, to reinforce the security architecture of the market to ensure safety of their lives and property.(www.naija247news.com).