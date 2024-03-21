“FG to Impose Mining License Restrictions to Boost Local Value Addition

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, has announced that the Federal Government will take measures to prohibit or restrict the issuance of mining licenses to investors who do not present plans for local value addition. Emphasizing the importance of promoting value addition within the mineral sector, Alake stated that the administration will no longer grant licenses to companies without concrete strategies for local processing and refining, as such initiatives have a positive ripple effect on the economy.

Alake highlighted the significance of value addition in generating employment opportunities, contrasting it with the practice of simply exporting raw minerals such as lithium and gold without processing them domestically. He stressed the need for these minerals to be processed within Nigeria, thereby creating additional value and benefiting local communities where they are extracted.

Speaking during an oversight visit by members of the House Committee on Solid Minerals in Abuja, Alake commended the lawmakers for their support in revitalizing the mining sector. He emphasized that transforming Nigeria’s economic fortunes requires collaborative efforts between the executive and legislative arms of government.

Assuring the legislators of the vital role played by sub-national entities in mining development, Alake pointed out that state governments nominate chairpersons and members of the Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO). He underscored the significance of the committee in diversifying Nigeria’s economy away from overreliance on oil, highlighting the importance of the ministry’s mandate in achieving this goal.