El Rufai visits APC big wigs, as speculation for 2027 gathers momentum

Mallam Nasir El Rufai, the former Governor of Kaduna state and former Minister of the FCT, is making waves in the country leading to so many speculations.

Vanguard sources have established that In the last one week alone he has made a series of visits to the homes of a number of hard hitting APC big wigs and leaders who were left out of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet like the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, the former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami and the former Special Advisor on the National Assembly to President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Chairman of TETFUND, Alhaji Kashim Imam.

On Wednesday he paid a courtesy call to the National Secretariat of the opposition SDP where he met with the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Shehu Gabam and other party leaders.

Today Alhaji Kashim Imam led a team of notable Northern political stalwarts to his home which included National Security Advisor, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Senator Nawaz and others.

All these movements have led to much speculation about his intentions for 2027 and many are asking what is going on?