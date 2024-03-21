Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

“China Makes Strategic Move in Niger Amid Geopolitical Shifts”

By: Naija247news

Date:

On March 20, 2024, amid geopolitical shifts in Niger following the expulsion of American forces by the Niger Junta, China made a bold move by dispatching its Special Representative for African Affairs, Mr. Liu Yuxi, to Niamey. This strategic move aimed to signal China’s readiness to engage with Niger and potentially fill the void left by the departing Americans.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Accompanied by a delegation, Mr. Liu Yuxi held discussions with Niger’s Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Ali Mahamane Lamine. The meeting underscored China’s interest in deepening its presence in Niger, particularly in light of recent developments that saw the expulsion of French forces and the impending departure of American troops.

Central to China’s agenda is its desire to access Niger’s uranium reserves, a valuable resource critical for nuclear energy production and strategic industries. By expanding its mining portfolio in Niger, China aims to bolster its foothold in the African continent’s resource-rich regions.

This move aligns with China’s broader strategy of securing access to key natural resources across Africa, as evidenced by its existing mining operations in countries such as Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zambia. As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, China’s proactive engagement in Niger signals its intent to assert influence and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the region.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Cash-out in Sports Betting: What is a Cash-out, and How it is Calculated
Next article
El Rufai visits APC big wigs, as speculation for 2027 gathers momentum
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Nigeria’s Failure to Enforce Rule of Law Undermines Business Environment and Global Standing”

The Editor The Editor -
It's baffling to suggest that overlooking laws against fraud...

16 States Submit Reports on Proposed State Police Establishment in Nigeria

The Editor The Editor -
Sixteen out of Nigeria’s 36 states have submitted reports...

Ningi: Democracy in crisis – Arewa group

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo A group, Arewa Movement for Good Governance,...

States, FCT yet to refund FG’s N1,719trn budget support facility

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Several months after the administration of former President Muhammadu...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Nigeria’s Failure to Enforce Rule of Law Undermines Business Environment and Global Standing”

Cases & Trials 0
It's baffling to suggest that overlooking laws against fraud...

16 States Submit Reports on Proposed State Police Establishment in Nigeria

Political parties 0
Sixteen out of Nigeria’s 36 states have submitted reports...

Ningi: Democracy in crisis – Arewa group

North East 0
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo A group, Arewa Movement for Good Governance,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading