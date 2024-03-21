“China Makes Strategic Move in Niger Amid Geopolitical Shifts”

On March 20, 2024, amid geopolitical shifts in Niger following the expulsion of American forces by the Niger Junta, China made a bold move by dispatching its Special Representative for African Affairs, Mr. Liu Yuxi, to Niamey. This strategic move aimed to signal China’s readiness to engage with Niger and potentially fill the void left by the departing Americans.

Accompanied by a delegation, Mr. Liu Yuxi held discussions with Niger’s Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Ali Mahamane Lamine. The meeting underscored China’s interest in deepening its presence in Niger, particularly in light of recent developments that saw the expulsion of French forces and the impending departure of American troops.

Central to China’s agenda is its desire to access Niger’s uranium reserves, a valuable resource critical for nuclear energy production and strategic industries. By expanding its mining portfolio in Niger, China aims to bolster its foothold in the African continent’s resource-rich regions.

This move aligns with China’s broader strategy of securing access to key natural resources across Africa, as evidenced by its existing mining operations in countries such as Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zambia. As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, China’s proactive engagement in Niger signals its intent to assert influence and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the region.