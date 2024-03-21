Menu
Binance Executives Detained in Nigeria for Two More Weeks

In Lagos, two executives from Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, will be detained in Nigeria for at least two more weeks, according to their families, despite not being charged with a crime. Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla were detained upon arrival on Feb. 26, following Nigeria’s ban on several cryptocurrency trading websites.

In a recent court appearance in Abuja, lawyers for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) sought a new detention order, which the Binance executives are opposing. The court session will resume on April 5th.

This follows Binance’s decision to halt all transactions and trading in Nigeria’s naira currency after March 8.

